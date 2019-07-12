Featured Event:
The Magills in concert
The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce continues its Summer Concert Series tonight at 6 p.m. with The Magills, an East Texas country-gospel group.
The concert will be at Old Town Palestine, on an open-air stage behind the Oxbow Bakery. There will be plenty of room for lawn chairs and blankets to spread on the lawn. Picnic baskets, children, and non-alcoholic beverages welcome. Last month's concert, featuring Chris Oliver & Company, was a real crowd pleaser, drawing almost 200 people. Admission is $10 per person.
Saturday, July 13
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—Antique auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366
12:30-4:30 p.m.—Teacher Appreciation Event, Palestine Walmart
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Congo Truck Club Car Show, Ben E. Keith parking lot, 903-729-7493
5:30-9 p.m.—The Magills, Palestine Area Chamber Summer Concert Series, 903-729-6066
Sunday, July 14
4-7 p.m.—Jesus & Jamz, On Wings of Song, Reagan Park, 512-738-2323
Monday, July 15
9-10:30 a.m.—Summer Golf Clinic, Wildcat Golf Course, 903-922-1700
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Tuesday, July 16
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9 a.m.—Minions, Schulman Theater Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, July 17
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Birthday party with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, July 18
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
9-10:30 a.m.—Summer Golf Clinic, Wildcat Golf Course, 903-922-1700
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, July 19
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
6:30 p.m.—Dinner with Dianna, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6:30-9 p.m.—Romance on the Rails, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
7:30 p.m.—Dogwood Frontier Pro Rodeo, Anderson County Livestock Pavilion, 903-723-3014
Upcoming Events
Saturday, July 20—Dogwood Frontier Pro Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Anderson County Livestock Pavilion, 903-723-3014
Saturday, July 20—Dogwood Children's Literacy & Arts Festival, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, July 20—12-2 p.m.—Book Donation Day, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, July 20—Date Night Goat Yoga, 7:30 p.m., Oh My Goat, Bois d'Arc, 903-549-2920
Monday, July 22—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 3:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 903-731-8414
Tuesday, July 23—The Secret Life of Pets, Family Film Festival, 10 a.m., Schulman Theater Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291
Friday, July 26-Sunday, Aug. 4—Disney's My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale, Texas Theater, (903) 922-1126
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.