Featured Event: Sunday Gospel Brunch
Altrusa, one of Palestine's most active service organizations, will hold a fundraiser brunch Sunday, 12-2 p.m., at the Palestine Senior Activity Center, 200 N. Church St. The club is raising money for literacy projects and scholarships.
The Gospel Heirs, a local gospel group, will entertain with live music. The meal will include strata, fruit cups, danish, juice, and coffee. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children. Call 903-729-0255 for information.
Saturday, July 27
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—Antique Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
7:30 p.m.—“My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale,” Texas Theater, 903-922-1126
Sunday, July 28
12-2 p.m.—Altrusa Sunday Gospel Brunch, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
2 p.m.—“My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale,” Texas Theater, (903) 922-1126
Monday, July 29
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1 p.m.—Palestine City Council work session, City Hall, 903-731-8414
Tuesday, July 30
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9 a.m.—Sing, Schulman Theater Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1 p.m.—Palestine City Council work session, City Hall, 903-731-8414
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, July 31
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Aug. 1
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Aug. 2
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
7:30 p.m.—“My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale,” Texas Theater, 903-922-1126
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Aug. 3-Sunday, Aug. 4—Disney's My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale, Texas Theater, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 903-922-1126
Monday, Aug. 5—Red Cross Class, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Tuesday, Aug. 6—Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Tuesday, Aug. 6—Family Law Clinic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Aug. 10—Elkhart Band Boosters, 8th Annual Garage Sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Elkhart High School, 903-922-3550
Tuesday, Aug. 13—Aglow International, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room, Palestine YMCA, 903-538-2574
Saturday, Sept. 7—Jaquelyn Sky Foundation's 5K GOLD Run, 8 a.m., Texas State Railroad Park
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.