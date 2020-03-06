Featured: Palestine Diesel Round Trip
Texas State Railroad is running almost every day this spring. Saturday marks the beginning of Palestine Diesel Round Trip, which offers historic train rides at 11 a.m. every day this week through March 22. Prices begin at $20 for child tickets in the open-air coach to $250 for an engine ride-along. Tickets for first class, dome class, presidential car, and caboose are also available. Call Texas State Railroad for information at 855-632-7729, or visit www.texasstaterailroad.net.
Saturday, March 7
7 a.m.-1 p.m.—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Pokémon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Sunday, March 8
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Monday, March 9
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30-8:30 p.m.—Palestine City Council meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8400
Tuesday, March 10
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Free Legal Assistance, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Bishop's Brisket House, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, March 11
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, March 12
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-9:30 p.m.—Dance, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Friday, March 13
7 a.m.-6 p.m.—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
11 a.m.-1 p.m.—Customer Appreciation Lunch, McCoy's Building Supply, 903-723-2555
Upcoming Events
Saturday, March 14-22—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, March 21—Master Gardeners Annual Tree Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., AgriLife Extension Office, 903-221-0303
Tuesday, March 10—Lunch Bunch at Bishop's Brisket House, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Saturday, March 14—Blankets & Bears Fundraising Gala, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Saturday, March 14—Cars & Coffee, 8:30-11 a.m., Palestine Toyota, 903-480-9390
Monday, March 16—Lunch Bunch at Cotton Patch Café, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Tuesday, March 17—Youth Art Show, 6-7 p.m., Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Friday, March 20—Pecan Orchard Tour, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Palestine, Texas Pecans, 713-594-7530
Saturday, March 21—Adult & Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 903-686-3117
Saturday, March 21—Pokémon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, March 21—Refuge Run & Doggie Dash, 8-10 a.m., Davey Dogwood Park, 903-279-8769
Saturday, March 21—Dogwood Trails Parade, 10 a.m., Anderson County Courthouse, 903- 723-3014
Sunday, March 22—Historic Brunch and Trolley Tour, 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345
Saturday, April 11—Healthy Kids Day "Color-Me-Fun-Run" & Easter Egg Hunt, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
April 17-19—Whataburger Spring Classic Soccer Tournament, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 241, or email reporter1@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
