Texas State Railroad is running almost every day this spring. Saturday marks the beginning of Palestine Diesel Round Trip, which offers historic train rides at 11 a.m. every day this week through March 22. Prices begin at $20 for child tickets in the open-air coach to $250 for an engine ride-along. Tickets for first class, dome class, presidential car, and caboose are also available. Call Texas State Railroad for information at 855-632-7729, or visit www.texasstaterailroad.net.

Saturday, March 7

7 a.m.-1 p.m.—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Pokémon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Sunday, March 8

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Monday, March 9

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

5:30-8:30 p.m.—Palestine City Council meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8400 

Tuesday, March 10

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Free Legal Assistance, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Bishop's Brisket House, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066 

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, March 11

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, March 12

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

7-9:30 p.m.—Dance, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

Friday, March 13

7 a.m.-6 p.m.—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

11 a.m.-1 p.m.—Customer Appreciation Lunch, McCoy's Building Supply, 903-723-2555

Upcoming Events

Saturday, March 14-22—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Saturday, March 21—Master Gardeners Annual Tree Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., AgriLife Extension Office, 903-221-0303

Tuesday, March 10—Lunch Bunch at Bishop's Brisket House, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066 

Saturday, March 14—Blankets & Bears Fundraising Gala, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

Saturday, March 14—Cars & Coffee, 8:30-11 a.m., Palestine Toyota, 903-480-9390

Monday, March 16—Lunch Bunch at Cotton Patch Café, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066 

Tuesday, March 17—Youth Art Show, 6-7 p.m., Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066 

Friday, March 20—Pecan Orchard Tour, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Palestine, Texas Pecans, 713-594-7530

Saturday, March 21—Adult & Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 903-686-3117

Saturday, March 21—Pokémon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Saturday, March 21—Refuge Run & Doggie Dash, 8-10 a.m., Davey Dogwood Park, 903-279-8769

Saturday, March 21—Dogwood Trails Parade, 10 a.m., Anderson County Courthouse, 903- 723-3014

Sunday, March 22—Historic Brunch and Trolley Tour, 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345

Saturday, April 11—Healthy Kids Day "Color-Me-Fun-Run" & Easter Egg Hunt, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

April 17-19—Whataburger Spring Classic Soccer Tournament, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 241, or email reporter1@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

