Featured Event: Railroad Heritage Center
Palestine's Railroad Heritage Center, featuring the longest miniature train display in town, is once again extending its hours to allow Polar Express visitors the opportunity to prolong their railroad experience in Palestine. Normal operating hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., but the center will remain open Thursday through Sunday until 6 p.m., and on other days the Polar Express is running. The center will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. For information, contact the center at 903-586-7141.
Saturday, Nov. 16
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10-11 a.m.—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-1 p.m.—Santa and Grinch Photos, Broken Boutique, 903-727-2002
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—ThanksGrilling, Braly's Ace Hardware, 903-723-2179
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Gourd Ornament Class, Old Town Vintage & More, 903-221-6233
3:30-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Sunday, Nov. 17
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
3:30-6:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Monday, Nov. 18
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Tuesday, Nov. 19
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11:45 a.m.—Nutrition Ed. With Holly Black, 11:45 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Nov. 20
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Birthdays with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Nov. 21
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Citizens Center, 903-729-0255
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—City Council Special Meeting, City Hall Chambers, 903-731-8414
11 a.m.-3 p.m.—Blood Drive, Palestine Regional Medical Center, 903-731-1383
4 p.m.—Book Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:30-7:30 p.m.—Braly's Annual Open House, Braly's Ace Hardware, 903-723-2179
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Nov. 22
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
