Featured Event: Railroad Heritage Center

Palestine's Railroad Heritage Center, featuring the longest miniature train display in town, is once again extending its hours to allow Polar Express visitors the opportunity to prolong their railroad experience in Palestine. Normal operating hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., but the center will remain open Thursday through Sunday until 6 p.m., and on other days the Polar Express is running. The center will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. For information, contact the center at 903-586-7141.

Saturday, Nov. 16

9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10-11 a.m.—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-1 p.m.—Santa and Grinch Photos, Broken Boutique, 903-727-2002

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—ThanksGrilling, Braly's Ace Hardware, 903-723-2179

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Gourd Ornament Class, Old Town Vintage & More, 903-221-6233

3:30-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Sunday, Nov. 17

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

3:30-6:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Monday, Nov. 18

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Tuesday, Nov. 19

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

11:45 a.m.—Nutrition Ed. With Holly Black, 11:45 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, Nov. 20

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Preschool Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Birthdays with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Nov. 21

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Citizens Center, 903-729-0255

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—City Council Special Meeting, City Hall Chambers, 903-731-8414

11 a.m.-3 p.m.—Blood Drive, Palestine Regional Medical Center, 903-731-1383

4 p.m.—Book Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

5:30-7:30 p.m.—Braly's Annual Open House, Braly's Ace Hardware, 903-723-2179

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

6 p.m.-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Friday, Nov. 22

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158

5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

