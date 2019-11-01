Featured Event: Community-wide Garage Sale
The Palestine High School Choir's Booster Club is hosting a community-wide garage sale with free admission in the high school parking lot today, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choir members and their families are still working hard to raise funds for their trip to New York City in March, when they'll sing at Carnegie Hall.
Registration may be done in person until 7 a.m. Saturday, as the parking lot will need to be clear of vehicles to ensure everyone's safety. Saturday morning, they need shoppers: garage sale buffs who will stop by for thousands of great deals – all at one convenient spot. Contact 903-900-5066 for information.
Saturday, Nov. 2
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Community Wide Garage Sale, Palestine High School, 903-900-5066
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 903-723-3014
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.-10 p.m.—Ribbon Cane Squeeze, Diamond B Ranch, Neches
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-12 p.m.—Christmas Card to Gift Box Class, Old Town Vintage & More, 903-221-6233
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.—Montalba Chili Fundraiser, Montalba Christian Church, 903-731-3350
10:30 a.m.—Live Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366
12-4 p.m.—Walmart's Toy Catalog Launch, Walmart Palestine, 903-729-4441
6 p.m.—United Way Robin Hood Banquet, The Barn at Cypress Ridge, 903-727-8798
Sunday, Nov. 3
2-4 p.m.—Musical Afternoon with Friends, Redlands Hotel, 214-769-7113
Monday, Nov. 4
9 a.m.-2 p.m.—Free DACA Renewal Workshop, Westwood Baptist Church, 713-454-6470
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Election Day
7 a.m.-7 p.m.—Voting for Westwoood Bond Election and Constitutional Amendments, 11 polling locations in Anderson County, 903-723-7438
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.-1 p.m.—Election Day Feast of Goodness, First United Methodist Church, 903-729-6205
12 p.m.—Parks Advisory Board meeting, City Council Chambers, 903-731-8414
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Nov. 6
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Nov. 7
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—City Council Special Meeting, City Hall Chambers, 903-731-8414
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Nov. 8
7 a.m.—Veterans Day Breakfast, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-731-8400
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Nov. 9—Veterans Day Parade, 10 a.m., Anderson County Courthouse, 90-731-8400
Monday, Nov. 11—Veterans Day: Library, City Offices closed, 903-731-8400
Monday, Nov. 11—Anderson County Republican Club Meeting, Commercial Bank of Texas
Tuesday, Nov. 12—Texas Legal Services Clinic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Tuesday, Nov. 12—Library Advisory Board Meeting, 11:30 a.m., 903-731-8414
Tuesday, Nov. 12—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 903-731-8414
Tuesday, Nov. 12—Airport Advisory Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Palestine Municipal Airport, 903-731-8414
Saturday, Nov. 16-Dec. 28—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Dec. 14—Congo Truck Club Annual Christmas Dance, 8 p.m.-12 p.m., 903-731-0106
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
