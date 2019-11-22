Fall foliage driving trails
Palestine Visitors Center is promoting our fall foliage as a tourist attraction, and rightly so. East Texas forests are showing their most vibrant hues this week, which will only last until the first freeze. The Visitors Center has posted a detailed map on their website, visitpalestine.com, and free print copies with complete directions are available inside the old train depot at 825 W. Spring St. in Palestine. For information, call 903-723-3014.
Saturday, Nov. 23
All Day—Pineywoods Scenic Driving Trail, Palestine to Athens, 903-723-3014
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
3:30-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6:30 p.m.—Cupcakes and Cocoa, Southern Charm Bakery, 315-405-5690
Sunday, Nov. 24
All Day—Pineywoods Scenic Driving Trail, Palestine to Athens, 903-723-3014
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
3:30-6:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Monday, Nov. 25
All Day—Pineywoods Scenic Driving Trail, Palestine to Athens, 903-723-3014
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
3:30 p.m.—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 903-731-8414
Tuesday, Nov. 26
All Day—Pineywoods Scenic Driving Trail, Palestine to Athens, 903-723-3014
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Nov. 27
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Day Holiday: City Offices, Library, Palestine Senior Activity Center closed
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Citizens Center, 903-729-0255
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—City Council Special Meeting, City Hall Chambers, 903-731-8414
11 a.m.-3 p.m.—Blood Drive, Palestine Regional Medical Center, 903-731-1383
4 p.m.—Book Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Nov. 29
Black Friday
Thanksgiving Day Holiday: City Offices, Library, Palestine Senior Activity Center closed
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Upcoming Events
Sunday, Nov. 24-Dec. 28—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Sunday, Nov. 24-Saturday, Dec. 7—Fall Foliage Driving Trails, Athens to Palestine, 903-723-3014
Sunday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Dec. 22—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jailhouse, 903-373-8158
Saturday, Nov. 30—Christmas Open House, Old Town Vintage and More, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6—Santa at Farmer's Insurance, 3-6 p.m., 903-729-4422
Saturday, Dec. 7—Pancakes with Mrs. Claus, Over Yonder, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m., 903-731-4121
Saturday, Dec. 7—Holiday Home Tour, 4-7 p.m., 903-729-6066
Monday, Dec. 9—Choir Holiday Concert and Bake Sale, 6:30 p.m., Palestine High School Auditorium, 903-900-5066
Saturday, Dec. 14—Congo Truck Club Annual Christmas Dance, 8 p.m.-12 p.m., 903-731-0106
Tuesday, Dec. 31—Curious' 2nd Annual Tinker Bash, 8 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-727-0204
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
