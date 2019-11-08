Veterans Day Events
Veterans will march at 10 a.m. from the Anderson County Courthouse, along Ave. A and W. Oak St. Saturday morning. The parade will proceed toward the Farmer's Market. Applications for the parade closed Friday, but parade watchers are welcome. For information, contact Patsy Leach at 903-723-2100 or Vernon Denman at 903-391-5309.
Veterans are invited to attend the free luncheon held in their honor on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1:30 at the DAV/VVA Hall on Gardner Drive. A Tex-Mex luncheon of enchiladas, tamales, and side dishes will be served. Call Frank Paxton at 9093-724-4637 for information.
Saturday, Nov. 9
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Veterans Day Parade, Anderson County Courthouse along Ave. A
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
2 p.m.—Big Boy: Engine 4014 arrives in Palestine, Union Pacific Railyard, Spring St. at Tennessee Ave., 903-723-3014
Sunday, Nov. 10
8 a.m.—Big Boy: Engine 4014 departs Palestine, Union Pacific Railyard, Spring St. at Tennessee Ave., 903-723-3014
11 a.m..-4 p.m.—World War II Display, Redlands Hotel, 903-723-2404
1:30 p.m.—Veterans Luncheon, VVA/DAV Hall, Gardner Drive, 903-724-4637
Monday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day: Library, City Offices closed, 903-731-8400
8:30 a.m.—Elkhart Middle School Veterans Day Program, 903-764-2459
9 a.m.-2 p.m.—Open House, Grapeland Public Library
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Tuesday, Nov. 12
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.2 p.m.—Texas Legal Services Clinic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
11:30 a.m.—Library Advisory Board Meeting, 11:30 a.m., 903-731-8414
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
3 p.m.—Anderson County Retired Educators meeting, First Christian Church
5-8 p.m.—Homeowner Tree Meeting, Anderson County Annex, 903-723-3735
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
5:30 p.m.—Airport Advisory Board Meeting, Palestine Municipal Airport, 903-731-8414
5:30 p.m.—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 903-731-8414
6 p.m.—VVA/AVVA November meeting, VVA/DAV Hall, Gardner Drive
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Nov. 13
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Nov. 14
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—City Council Special Meeting, City Hall Chambers, 903-731-8414
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
6:30 p.m.—Citizens for the Constitution meeting, Commmercial Bank of East Texas
Friday, Nov. 15
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p..m.—Chili Fundraiser, FUMC Elkhart, 903-229-1083
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Nov. 16-Dec. 28—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Dec. 14—Congo Truck Club Annual Christmas Dance, 8 p.m.-12 p.m., 903-731-0106
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
