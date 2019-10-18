Featured Event: Dogwood Jamboree
The Dogwood Jamboree draws hundreds of people to Palestine four times a year—including tonight's performance at 7 p.m. at the Palestine High School Auditorium. You'll see live performances of classic country music, including His Harmony, an a capella gospel group from Dallas, as well as dozens of local performers.
If you have not purchased a ticket, they'll be available at the door for $15 per person.
Saturday, Oct. 19
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch Express, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Puppies and Pumpkins, Grace United Methodist Church, 1-3 p.m., 903-723-6143
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Fabric Flower Class, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
1-3 p.m.—Crazy Quilting 101, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
7 p.m.—Dogwood Jamboree, 7 p.m., Palestine High School Auditorium, 903-729-7080
7 p.m.-12 a.m.—Haunted Museum Ghost Hunt, Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
7:30 p.m.—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
Sunday, Oct. 20
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.—Pumpkin Pie Social, Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
11 a.m.—Fields Chapel Cemetery annual homecoming, Fields Chapel United Methodist Church
2 p.m.—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
Monday, Oct. 21
7 a.m.-7 p.m.—Early voting, Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 903-723-7438
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
7 p.m.— Palestine ISD Board of Trustees Open Meeting, PISD Administration Building, 903-731-800
Tuesday, Oct. 22
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 903-221-6233
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Oct. 23
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
4:30 p.m.—Civil Service Commission meeting, City Hall conference room, 903-731-8414
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Oct. 24
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
6 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, (6 p.m.) and Dance withe Deep Waters, (7-9:30 p.m.), Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Oct. 25
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
7 p.m.—Lone Star Blues and Heritage Festival, Salmon Lake Park, 717-208-6807
7:30 p.m.—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
7:30 p.m.-12 a.m.—Fright Night, Palestine Firefighters Association, 3500 W. Oak St.
8-9 p.m.—Movie Night at the Pumpkin Patch, Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Oct. 26-Thursday, Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143
Saturday, Oct. 26-Saturday, Nov. 1—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville, 903-393-4014
Saturday Oct. 26-Sunday, Oct. 27—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
Saturday, Oct. 26-Sunday, Oct. 27—Lone Star Blues and Heritage Festival, Salmon Lake Park, 717-208-6807
Saturday, Oct. 26—Pumpkin Spice Lattes, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch, 903-723-6143
Saturday, Oct. 26—Open House, 12-5 p.m., Rock Bottom Ranch, 9 a.m., 903-727-2550
Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park—4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684
Saturday, Oct. 26—Hot Pepper Festival, Main Street Palestine, 903-723-3014
Saturday, Oct. 26—Fall Fest, 5-8 p.m., By God's Grace Ministries, 903-373-1482
Saturday, Oct. 26—Chili's Street Dance, Oxbow Hollow, 903-221-6233
Sunday, Oct. 27—Fall Festival, 1-3 p.m., South Jackson Street Church of Christ, 903-373-2193
Monday, Oct. 28—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 903-731-8414
Monday, Oct. 28—Grief Support Group, 1 p.m., Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living, 903-729-7505
Thursday. Oct. 31—Fall Festival, 6-8 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
Thursday, Oct. 31—Halloween Costume Party, 10:30 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Saturday, Nov. 2—United Way Robin Hood Banquet, 6 p.m., The Barn at Cypress Ridge, 903-727-8798
Monday, Nov. 11—Veterans Day: Library, City Hall closed
Tuesday, Nov. 12—Texas Legal Services Clinic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.