Featured Event: Dogwood Jamboree

The Dogwood Jamboree draws hundreds of people to Palestine four times a year—including tonight's performance at 7 p.m. at the Palestine High School Auditorium. You'll see live performances of classic country music, including His Harmony, an a capella gospel group from Dallas, as well as dozens of local performers.

If you have not purchased a ticket, they'll be available at the door for $15 per person.

Saturday, Oct. 19

8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch Express, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Puppies and Pumpkins, Grace United Methodist Church, 1-3 p.m., 903-723-6143

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Fabric Flower Class, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233

1-3 p.m.—Crazy Quilting 101, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233

7 p.m.—Dogwood Jamboree, 7 p.m., Palestine High School Auditorium, 903-729-7080

7 p.m.-12 a.m.—Haunted Museum Ghost Hunt, Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

7:30 p.m.—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126

Sunday, Oct. 20

8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville

9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.—Pumpkin Pie Social, Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143

11 a.m.—Fields Chapel Cemetery annual homecoming, Fields Chapel United Methodist Church

2 p.m.—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126

Monday, Oct. 21

7 a.m.-7 p.m.—Early voting, Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 903-723-7438

8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville

9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

7 p.m.— Palestine ISD Board of Trustees Open Meeting, PISD Administration Building, 903-731-800

Tuesday, Oct. 22

8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143

Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 903-221-6233

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, Oct. 23

8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville

9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

4:30 p.m.—Civil Service Commission meeting, City Hall conference room, 903-731-8414

6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Oct. 24

8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville

9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

6 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, (6 p.m.) and Dance withe Deep Waters, (7-9:30 p.m.), Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Friday, Oct. 25

8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville

9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

7 p.m.—Lone Star Blues and Heritage Festival, Salmon Lake Park, 717-208-6807

7:30 p.m.—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126

7:30 p.m.-12 a.m.—Fright Night, Palestine Firefighters Association, 3500 W. Oak St.

8-9 p.m.—Movie Night at the Pumpkin Patch, Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143

Upcoming Events

Saturday, Oct. 26-Thursday, Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143

Saturday, Oct. 26-Saturday, Nov. 1—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville, 903-393-4014

Saturday Oct. 26-Sunday, Oct. 27—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126

Saturday, Oct. 26-Sunday, Oct. 27—Lone Star Blues and Heritage Festival, Salmon Lake Park, 717-208-6807

Saturday, Oct. 26—Pumpkin Spice Lattes, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch, 903-723-6143

Saturday, Oct. 26—Open House, 12-5 p.m., Rock Bottom Ranch, 9 a.m., 903-727-2550

Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park—4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684

Saturday, Oct. 26—Hot Pepper Festival, Main Street Palestine, 903-723-3014

Saturday, Oct. 26—Fall Fest, 5-8 p.m., By God's Grace Ministries, 903-373-1482

Saturday, Oct. 26—Chili's Street Dance, Oxbow Hollow, 903-221-6233

Sunday, Oct. 27—Fall Festival, 1-3 p.m., South Jackson Street Church of Christ, 903-373-2193

Monday, Oct. 28—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 903-731-8414

Monday, Oct. 28—Grief Support Group, 1 p.m., Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living, 903-729-7505

Thursday. Oct. 31—Fall Festival, 6-8 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143

Thursday, Oct. 31—Halloween Costume Party, 10:30 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Saturday, Nov. 2—United Way Robin Hood Banquet, 6 p.m., The Barn at Cypress Ridge, 903-727-8798

Monday, Nov. 11—Veterans Day: Library, City Hall closed

Tuesday, Nov. 12—Texas Legal Services Clinic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

