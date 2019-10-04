Featured Event: Paint Palestine Pink
Paint Palestine Pink is a community-wide fun-run, fun-walk fundraiser for mammograms and other screenings for people in Anderson County—to prevent cancer in persons without health insurance. Participants can run in the 10-mile run for $65 or the 5K for $55, or walk in the 1 mile event for $35. The family-friendly event will begin at 7:15 a.m. at the Texas Oncology Center, at 3415 South, Loop 256, in Palestine. Call 903-727-2200 for information.
Saturday, Oct. 5
6 a.m.-1 p.m.—Paint Palestine Pink, Texas Oncology Center, 903-727-2200
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Market Days, Palestine Farmer's Market, 903-731-8437
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.—Frankston Community Health Fair, Frankston United Methodist Church, 903-876-2235
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch Express, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Adoption Event, PetSense, 903-723-0327
1-3 p.m.—Crazy Quilting 101, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Monday, Oct. 7
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Tuesday, Oct. 8
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Oct. 9
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Oct. 10
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Oct. 11
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Oct. 15 and 22—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Oct. 12—Crazy Quilting 101, 1-3 p.m., Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 15—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville, 903-393-4014
Saturday, Oct. 12, Annual Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet, 903-729-6066
Saturday, Oct. 12 – East Texas BullFighter Challenge, 7 p.m., Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavilion, 903-394-8432
Sunday, Oct. 13—Our Lady of Fatima Annual Celebration, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 903-948-1104
Monday, Oct. 14—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 903-731-8414
Friday, Oct. 18-Sunday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 25-27—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
Saturday, Oct. 19—Fabric Flower Class, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Sunday, Oct. 13-Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143
Saturday, Oct. 26—Open House, 12-5 p.m., Rock Bottom Ranch, 9 a.m., 903-727-2550
Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park—4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684
Saturday, Oct. 26—Hot Pepper Festival, Main Street Palestine, 903-723-3014
Monday, Oct. 28—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 903-731-8414
Saturday, Nov. 2—United Way Robin Hood Banquet, 6 p.m., The Barn at Cypress Ridge, 903-727-8798
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
