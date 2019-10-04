Funeral services for Anabel Benitez, age 25, of Palestine, are 10:00a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at Rhone Funeral Home with Rev. Jordan Byrd officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00p.m., in Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin, Texas. To leave condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.