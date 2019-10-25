Featured Event: Early voting
Today, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 503 N. Mallard St., Suite 103A, will be open for early voting for the Nov. 5 election. Early voting also runs from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in 11 locations throughout the county.
Voters can choose to support the Westwood bond issue and cast a vote for or against nine amendments to the Texas constitution. Only registered voters may cast a vote in the election, and only residents in the Westwood school district may vote for or against the bond issue. For more information, call 903-723-7438, or visit www.co.anderson.tx.us.
Saturday, Oct. 26
8 a.m.-5 p.m.—Early voting, Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 903-723-7438
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
8 a.m. & 1 p.m. —YMCA 2-man Golf Scramble, Wildcat Golf Course, 903-729-3139
9 a.m.-7 p.m.—Hot Pepper Festival, Main Street Palestine, 903-723-3014
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.-1 p.m.—4H Project Show, Federal Building, 903-723-3735
9 a.m.–2 p.m.—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, Fort Boggy State Park, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch Express, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
10 a.m.-12 p.m.—Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Grace United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch, 903-723-6143
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Pet Blessings, St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 903-729-4214
11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.—Lone Star Blues and Heritage Festival, Salmon Lake Park, 936-687-2594
12-5 p.m.—Open House, Rock Bottom Ranch, 903-727-2550
5-8 p.m.—Fall Fest, By God's Grace Ministries, 903-373-1482
5:30 p.m.—Halloween Dinner & a Movie Extravaganza at the Sunset Cinema, Elmwood Gardens, 903-549-2716
6-8 p.m.—HG Wells War of the Worlds Live Radio, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4367
7-10 p.m.—Chili's Street Dance, Oxbow Hollow, 903-221-6233
7:30-10 p.m.—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
7:30 p.m.-12 a.m.—Fright Night, Palestine Firefighters Association, 3500 W. Oak St.
Sunday, Oct. 27
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
11 a.m.—Lone Star Blues and Heritage Festival, Salmon Lake Park, 717-208-6807
1-3 p.m.—Fall Festival, South Jackson Street Church of Christ, 903-373-2193
2 p.m.—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
Monday, Oct. 28
7 a.m.-7 p.m.—Early voting, Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 903-723-7438
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1 p.m.—Grief Support Group, Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living, 903-729-7505
5:30 p.m.—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 903-731-8414
