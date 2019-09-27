Featured Event: El Camino Marketplace
El Camino Marketplace will feature vintage crafts, clothing, and jewelry, live music, and fun activities this afternoon in Oxbow Hollow behind Oxbow Pies in Old Downton Palestine. The event has been organized by Caitlin Brax, owner of Alex & Afton, a vintage clothing boutique in Tyler.
The family-friendly event, complete with bounce houses and a clown bike timed race, will complement today's bicycle race, El Camino: The Texas Gravel Adventure, which begins at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. today. The 105-mile, 65-mile, and 25-mile bicycle races will wind through the gravel back roads of Anderson and Houston counties, so avoid the cyclists on your way to Old Town Palestine.
Saturday, Sept. 28
7 a.m.—El Camino: The Texas Gravel Adventure (bicycle tour), Old Town Palestine, 903-221-6233
8 a.m.—Pumpkin Fun Run, Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Montalba Fall Fest, 10 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
10 a.m.—Pokemon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.-7 p.m.—El Camino Marketplace, Oxbow Hollow
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Gourd Birdhouse Painting and Marbelizing Class, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
12-2 p.m.—Friends Book Donation Day, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9:30 p.m.—Kenny McCann, Shelton Gin, 903-727-2700
Monday, Sept. 30
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
4:30 p.m.—City Council Special Meeting, 903-731-8414
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Tuesday, Oct. 1
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
12 p.m.—Parks Advisory Board meeting, City Council Chambers, 903-731-8414
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5 p.m.—National Night Out, Palestine Police Department, 903-727-8798
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Oct. 2
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime at Fire Station 1, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Oct. 3
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
6 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
7-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Deep Waters, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Oct. 5
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
3 p.m.—Fall Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 15, and 22—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Oct. 5, 12—Crazy Quilting 101, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Oct. 5—Paint Palestine Pink Annual Walk/Run, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., Texas Oncology
Saturday, Oct. 5—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
Saturday, Oct. 5—Frankston Community Health Fair, Frankston United Methodist Church, 903-876-2235
Saturday, Oct. 5—Paint Palestine Pink, Texas Oncology Center, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., 903-727-2200
Saturday, Oct. 5—Market Days, Palestine Farmer's Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-731-8437
Saturday, Oct. 5—Pumpkin Patch Train, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 15—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville
Saturday, Oct. 12, Annual Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet, 903-729-6066
Saturday, Oct 12 – East Texas Bull Fighter Challenge, 7 p.m., Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavilion, 903-394-8432
Sunday, Oct. 13—Our Lady of Fatima Annual Celebration, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 903-948-1104
Monday, Oct. 14—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 903--731-8414
Friday, Oct. 18-Sunday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 25-27—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
Saturday, Oct. 19—Fabric Flower Class, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Sunday, Oct. 13-Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143
Saturday, Oct. 26—Open House, 12-5 p.m., Rock Bottom Ranch, 9 a.m., 903-727-2550
Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park - 4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684
Saturday, Oct. 26—Hot Pepper Festival, Main Street Palestine, 903-723-3014
Saturday, Nov. 2—United Way Robin Hood Banquet, 6 p.m., The Barn at Cypress Ridge, 903-727-8798
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
