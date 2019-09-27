Let's Go asset

Featured Event: El Camino Marketplace

El Camino Marketplace will feature vintage crafts, clothing, and jewelry, live music, and fun activities this afternoon in Oxbow Hollow behind Oxbow Pies in Old Downton Palestine. The event has been organized by Caitlin Brax, owner of Alex & Afton, a vintage clothing boutique in Tyler.

The family-friendly event, complete with bounce houses and a clown bike timed race, will complement today's bicycle race, El Camino: The Texas Gravel Adventure, which begins at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. today. The 105-mile, 65-mile, and 25-mile bicycle races will wind through the gravel back roads of Anderson and Houston counties, so avoid the cyclists on your way to Old Town Palestine.

Saturday, Sept. 28

7 a.m.—El Camino: The Texas Gravel Adventure (bicycle tour), Old Town Palestine, 903-221-6233

8 a.m.—Pumpkin Fun Run, Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Montalba Fall Fest, 10 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384

10 a.m.—Pokemon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.-7 p.m.—El Camino Marketplace, Oxbow Hollow

11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Gourd Birdhouse Painting and Marbelizing Class, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233

12-2 p.m.—Friends Book Donation Day, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

9:30 p.m.—Kenny McCann, Shelton Gin, 903-727-2700

Monday, Sept. 30

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

4:30 p.m.—City Council Special Meeting, 903-731-8414

6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Tuesday, Oct. 1

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233

12 p.m.—Parks Advisory Board meeting, City Council Chambers, 903-731-8414

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

5 p.m.—National Night Out, Palestine Police Department, 903-727-8798

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, Oct. 2

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime at Fire Station 1, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Oct. 3

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

6 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

7-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Deep Waters, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Friday, Oct. 5

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

3 p.m.—Fall Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 15, and 22—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233

Saturday, Oct. 5, 12—Crazy Quilting 101, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233

Saturday, Oct. 5—Paint Palestine Pink Annual Walk/Run, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., Texas Oncology

Saturday, Oct. 5—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014

Saturday, Oct. 5—Frankston Community Health Fair, Frankston United Methodist Church, 903-876-2235

Saturday, Oct. 5—Paint Palestine Pink, Texas Oncology Center, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., 903-727-2200

Saturday, Oct. 5—Market Days, Palestine Farmer's Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-731-8437

Saturday, Oct. 5—Pumpkin Patch Train, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Saturday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 15—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville

Saturday, Oct. 12, Annual Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet, 903-729-6066

Saturday, Oct 12 – East Texas Bull Fighter Challenge, 7 p.m., Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavilion, 903-394-8432

Sunday, Oct. 13—Our Lady of Fatima Annual Celebration, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 903-948-1104

Monday, Oct. 14—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 903--731-8414

Friday, Oct. 18-Sunday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 25-27—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126

Saturday, Oct. 19—Fabric Flower Class, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233

Sunday, Oct. 13-Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143

Saturday, Oct. 26—Open House, 12-5 p.m., Rock Bottom Ranch, 9 a.m., 903-727-2550

Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park - 4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684

Saturday, Oct. 26—Hot Pepper Festival, Main Street Palestine, 903-723-3014

Saturday, Nov. 2—United Way Robin Hood Banquet, 6 p.m., The Barn at Cypress Ridge, 903-727-8798

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

