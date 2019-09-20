Featured Event: Operation Read Pancake Dinner
Operation Read's pancake fundraiser is not the only place you can eat pancakes and sausage between 7 a.m to 7 p.m. today at the Palestine Senior Activities Center, but its cause certainly is the most worthwhile. Organizers are seeking to raise $30,000 this year to place books in the homes of kids and free libraries all over Palestine—through donations, sponsorships, and, of course, ticket sales for the dinner. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for children 10 or younger, or $20 for a family of five. Supporting literacy never tasted better. Tickets available at the door. Call 903-724-5358 for information.
Saturday, Sept. 21
7 a.m.-7 p.m.—Operation Read Pancake Dinner, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-724-5358
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Steam Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6-11 p.m.—Boots 'n Jeans Dinner and Dance, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-729-2463
Monday, Sept. 23
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5 p.m.—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 903-731-8414
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Tuesday, Sept. 24
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11:45 a.m.—Nutrition Ed with Holly Black, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Sept. 25
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime with Cherokee Cloggers, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Sept. 26
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
6 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
7-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Deep Waters, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Sept. 27
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
6 p.m.—Rock Bottom Ranch Pajama Party Fundraiser, 903-727-2550
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Sept. 28—Rock Bottom Ranch Pajama Party Fundraiser, 9 a.m., 903-727-2550
Saturday, Sept. 28—Pokemon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Sept. 28—Friends Book Donation Day, 12-2 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Sept. 28—Montalba Fall Fest, 10 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
Saturday, Sept. 28—El Camino 105: Texas Gravel Adventure (bicycle tour), 7 a.m., Old Town Palestine, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Sept. 28—Pumpkin Fun Run, 8 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Sept. 28—Gourd Birdhouse Painting and Marbelizing Class, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.,
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15, and 22—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Tuesday, Oct. 1—National Night Out, Palestine Police Department, 903-727-8798
Friday, Oct. 4—Fall Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Oct. 5, 12—Crazy Quilting 101, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Oct. 5—Paint Palestine Pink Annual Walk/Run, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., Texas Oncology
Saturday, Oct. 5—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
Saturday, Oct. 5—Frankston Community Health Fair, Frankston United Methodist Church, 903-876-2235
Saturday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 15—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville
Saturday, Oct. 12—Annual Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet, 903-729-6066
Saturday, Oct. 12—ETX Has Talent, Palestine High School Auditorium, 5-8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18-Sunday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 25-27—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
Saturday, Oct. 19—Fabric Flower Class, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Sunday, Oct. 13-Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143
Saturday, Oct. 26—Open House, 12-5 p.m., Rock Bottom Ranch, 9 a.m., 903-727-2550
Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park-4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684
Saturday, Oct. 26—Hot Pepper Festival, Main Street Palestine, 903-723-3014
Saturday, Nov. 2—United Way Robin Hood Banquet, 6 p.m., The Barn at Cypress Ridge, 903-727-8798
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
