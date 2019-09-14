Featured Event: Hispanic Heritage Festival
El fiesta real is today, 11-7 p.m., at the Latin Heritage Music Festival in the Oxbow Hollow in Old Town Palestine. Sponsored by UNIDOS en Palestine, the event will feature traditional music by Mariachi Lara, contemporary Latin music by Cristina and Latin Express, Mexican folk dancing, traditional Mexican crafts and clothing, and lots of kid-friendly activities. The event welcomes all aages, with activities for children: Bounce houses, balloon animals, and face painting.
Oxbow Hollow is in Old Town Palestine, behind the Oxbow Bakery, at 215 E. Crawford St. Call 903-731-8418 for information.
Saturday, Sept. 14
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-4 p.m.—Country Fair in Fairfield, 817-988-8533
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.-1 p.m.—Fabric Flower Class, Old Town Vintage & More, 903-221-6223
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Meet & Greet, American Legion and Auxiliary, 927 Gardner Drive
11 a.m.–7 p.m.—Latin Heritage Music Festival, UNIDOS en Palestine, Oxbow Hollow, 903-731-8418
12-4 p.m.—National Play Day, Walmart Palestine, 903-729-4441
5:30-7:30 p.m.—Fall Fashion Ladies Shopping Event, Broken Boutique, 903-727-2002
6-11 p.m.—Rotary Gala, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-723-3014
Monday, Sept. 16
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6:30 p.m.—Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Cayuga High School Library, 903-928-2102
6:30 p.m.—Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Neches High School, 903-584-3311
7 p.m.—Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Palestine Administration Building, 903-731-8000
Tuesday, Sept. 17
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Sept. 18
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Sept. 19
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Sept. 20
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Sept. 18—Operation Read Good Eats for a Good Cause, Chili's Palestine, 903-729-1122
Thursday, Sept. 19—Cakes & Corks, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Southern Charm Bakery
Friday, Sept. 20—Living Legacy Scholarship Banquet, The Place, 907 E. Murchison St., 903-480-2635
Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21—Rusk Steam Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Friday, Sept. 20-Saturday, Sept. 21—1974 Palestine High School Class Reunion, 903-731-2093
Saturday, Sept. 21—Boots 'n Jeans Dinner & Dance, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-729-2463
Saturday, Sept. 21—Operation Read Pancake Dinner, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-724-5358
Monday, Sept. 23—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5 p.m., 903-731-8414
Tuesday, Sept. 24—Nutrition Ed with Holly Black, 11:45 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28—Rock Bottom Ranch Pajama Party Fundraiser, 903-727-2550
Saturday, Sept. 28—Pokémon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Sept. 28—Montalba Fall Fest, 10 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
Saturday, Sept. 28—El Camino 105: Texas Gravel Adventure (bicycle tour), 7 a.m., Old Town Palestine, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Sept. 28—Pumpkin Fun Run, 8 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Tuesday, Oct. 1—Parks Advisory Board Meeting, 12 p.m., 903-731-8414
Saturday, Oct. 5—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
Saturday, Oct. 5—Frankston Community Health Fair, Frankston United Methodist Church, 903-876-2235
Saturday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 15—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville
Saturday, Oct. 12, Annual Chamber Banquet, 903-729-6066
Sunday, Oct. 13-Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143
Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park - 4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684
Sunday, Nov. 3—A Musical Afternoon with Friends, For Love of Music, Redlands Hotel, 214-769-7113
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
