Let's Go

Featured Event: Hispanic Heritage Festival

El fiesta real is today, 11-7 p.m., at the Latin Heritage Music Festival in the Oxbow Hollow in Old Town Palestine. Sponsored by UNIDOS en Palestine, the event will feature traditional music by Mariachi Lara, contemporary Latin music by Cristina and Latin Express, Mexican folk dancing, traditional Mexican crafts and clothing, and lots of kid-friendly activities. The event welcomes all aages, with activities for children: Bounce houses, balloon animals, and face painting.

Oxbow Hollow is in Old Town Palestine, behind the Oxbow Bakery, at 215 E. Crawford St. Call 903-731-8418 for information.

Saturday, Sept. 14

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-4 p.m.—Country Fair in Fairfield, 817-988-8533

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.-1 p.m.—Fabric Flower Class, Old Town Vintage & More, 903-221-6223

11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Meet & Greet, American Legion and Auxiliary, 927 Gardner Drive

11 a.m.–7 p.m.—Latin Heritage Music Festival, UNIDOS en Palestine, Oxbow Hollow, 903-731-8418

12-4 p.m.—National Play Day, Walmart Palestine, 903-729-4441

5:30-7:30 p.m.—Fall Fashion Ladies Shopping Event, Broken Boutique, 903-727-2002

6-11 p.m.—Rotary Gala, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-723-3014

Monday, Sept. 16

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

6:30 p.m.—Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Cayuga High School Library, 903-928-2102

6:30 p.m.—Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Neches High School, 903-584-3311

7 p.m.—Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, Palestine Administration Building, 903-731-8000

Tuesday, Sept. 17

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418

6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, Sept. 18

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Sept. 19

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Friday, Sept. 20

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, Sept. 18—Operation Read Good Eats for a Good Cause, Chili's Palestine, 903-729-1122

Thursday, Sept. 19—Cakes & Corks, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Southern Charm Bakery

Friday, Sept. 20—Living Legacy Scholarship Banquet, The Place, 907 E. Murchison St., 903-480-2635

Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21—Rusk Steam Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Friday, Sept. 20-Saturday, Sept. 21—1974 Palestine High School Class Reunion, 903-731-2093

Saturday, Sept. 21—Boots 'n Jeans Dinner & Dance, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-729-2463

Saturday, Sept. 21—Operation Read Pancake Dinner, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-724-5358

Monday, Sept. 23—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5 p.m., 903-731-8414

Tuesday, Sept. 24—Nutrition Ed with Holly Black, 11:45 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28—Rock Bottom Ranch Pajama Party Fundraiser, 903-727-2550

Saturday, Sept. 28—Pokémon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Saturday, Sept. 28—Montalba Fall Fest, 10 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384

Saturday, Sept. 28—El Camino 105: Texas Gravel Adventure (bicycle tour), 7 a.m., Old Town Palestine, 903-221-6233

Saturday, Sept. 28—Pumpkin Fun Run, 8 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384

Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Tuesday, Oct. 1—Parks Advisory Board Meeting, 12 p.m., 903-731-8414

Saturday, Oct. 5—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014

Saturday, Oct. 5—Frankston Community Health Fair, Frankston United Methodist Church, 903-876-2235

Saturday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 15—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville

Saturday, Oct. 12, Annual Chamber Banquet, 903-729-6066

Sunday, Oct. 13-Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143

Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park - 4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684

Sunday, Nov. 3—A Musical Afternoon with Friends, For Love of Music, Redlands Hotel, 214-769-7113

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

