Featured Event: Palestine YMCA Self-defense Course
Sign up for the YMCA's new 8-week Self-defense Course, which begins Monday at 6:30 p.m. Dennis James, martial arts instructor of Buffalo, Texas, will teach the DRJ (Dennis R. James) Martial Way method of personal defense. Classes Mondays and Wednesday evenings, 6:30-8 p.m., at the Palestine YMCA. Registration fee for YMCA members is $60 and $80 for others. Ages 14 and older are invited to register. Call 903-729-3139 for information.
Saturday, Sept. 7
8 a.m.—Jacquelyn Sky Foundation's 5K GOLD Run, Texas State Railroad Park
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Community Garage Sale, Palestine High School parking lot, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-4 p.m.—Elkhart Community Festival, Parker Street, Elkhart, Texas
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6-10 p.m.—BARC, the Humane Society Dinner, Knights of Columbus Hall, 6-10 p.m., 903-729-8074
Monday, Sept. 9
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
6 p.m.—Anderson County Republican Club meeting, Commercial Bank of East Texas
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Mondays and Wednesdays, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Tuesday, Sept. 10
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Family Law Clinic, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
11:30 a.m.—Anderson County Retired Educators meeting, Old Magnolia Mercantile
12 p.m.—Parks Advisory Board meeting, 903-731-8414
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
5:30-9:30 p.m.—Red Cross Class, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6 p.m.—Vietnam Veterans of America September potluck dinner and meeting, DAV/VVA Hall, 927 Gardner Drive
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Sept. 11
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Sept. 12
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League Kickoff, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Sept. 13
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Sept. 14—Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, UNIDOS en Palestine, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Oxbow Hollow, 903-731-8418
Saturday, Sept. 14—Country Fair in Fairfield, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 817-988-8533
Saturday. Sept. 14—Meet & Greet, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion and Auxiliary, 927 Gardner Drive
Saturday, Sept. 14—Rotary Gala, 6-11 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall
Saturday, Sept. 14—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Friday, Sept. 20—Living Legacy Scholarship Banquet, The Place, 907 E. Murchison St., 903-480-2635
Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21—Rusk Steam Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Friday, Sept. 20-Saturday, Sept. 21—1974 Palestine High School Class Reunion, 903-731-2093
Saturday, Sept. 21—Boots 'n Jeans Dinner & Dance, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-729-2463
Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28—Rock Bottom Ranch Pajama Party Fundraiser, 903-727-2550
Saturday, Sept. 28—Pokemon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Sept. 28—Montalba Fall Fest, 10 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
Saturday, Sept. 28—El Camino 105: Texas Gravel Adventure (bicycle tour), 7 a.m., Old Town Palestine, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Sept. 28—Pumpkin Fun Run, 8 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Oct. 5—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
Saturday, Oct. 5—Frankston Community Health Fair, Frankston United Methodist Church, 903-876-2235
Saturday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 15—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville
Saturday, Oct. 12, Annual Chamber Banquet, 903-729-6066
Sunday, Oct. 13-Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143
Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park - 4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
