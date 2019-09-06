Let's Go

Featured Event: Palestine YMCA Self-defense Course

Sign up for the YMCA's new 8-week Self-defense Course, which begins Monday at 6:30 p.m. Dennis James, martial arts instructor of Buffalo, Texas, will teach the DRJ (Dennis R. James) Martial Way method of personal defense. Classes Mondays and Wednesday evenings, 6:30-8 p.m., at the Palestine YMCA. Registration fee for YMCA members is $60 and $80 for others. Ages 14 and older are invited to register. Call 903-729-3139 for information.

Saturday, Sept. 7

8 a.m.—Jacquelyn Sky Foundation's 5K GOLD Run, Texas State Railroad Park

8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Community Garage Sale, Palestine High School parking lot, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014

8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-4 p.m.—Elkhart Community Festival, Parker Street, Elkhart, Texas

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

6-10 p.m.—BARC, the Humane Society Dinner, Knights of Columbus Hall, 6-10 p.m., 903-729-8074

Monday, Sept. 9

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

6 p.m.—Anderson County Republican Club meeting, Commercial Bank of East Texas

6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Mondays and Wednesdays, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Tuesday, Sept. 10

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Family Law Clinic, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

11:30 a.m.—Anderson County Retired Educators meeting, Old Magnolia Mercantile

12 p.m.—Parks Advisory Board meeting, 903-731-8414

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

5:30-9:30 p.m.—Red Cross Class, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

6 p.m.—Vietnam Veterans of America September potluck dinner and meeting, DAV/VVA Hall, 927 Gardner Drive

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418

6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, Sept. 11

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Sept. 12

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League Kickoff, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

Friday, Sept. 13

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

Upcoming Events

Saturday, Sept. 14—Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, UNIDOS en Palestine, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Oxbow Hollow, 903-731-8418

Saturday, Sept. 14—Country Fair in Fairfield, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 817-988-8533

Saturday. Sept. 14—Meet & Greet, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion and Auxiliary, 927 Gardner Drive

Saturday, Sept. 14—Rotary Gala, 6-11 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall

Saturday, Sept. 14—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Friday, Sept. 20—Living Legacy Scholarship Banquet, The Place, 907 E. Murchison St., 903-480-2635

Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21—Rusk Steam Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Friday, Sept. 20-Saturday, Sept. 21—1974 Palestine High School Class Reunion, 903-731-2093

Saturday, Sept. 21—Boots 'n Jeans Dinner & Dance, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-729-2463

Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28—Rock Bottom Ranch Pajama Party Fundraiser, 903-727-2550

Saturday, Sept. 28—Pokemon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Saturday, Sept. 28—Montalba Fall Fest, 10 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384

Saturday, Sept. 28—El Camino 105: Texas Gravel Adventure (bicycle tour), 7 a.m., Old Town Palestine, 903-221-6233

Saturday, Sept. 28—Pumpkin Fun Run, 8 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384

Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Saturday, Oct. 5—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014

Saturday, Oct. 5—Frankston Community Health Fair, Frankston United Methodist Church, 903-876-2235

Saturday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 15—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville

Saturday, Oct. 12, Annual Chamber Banquet, 903-729-6066

Sunday, Oct. 13-Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143

Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park - 4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

Tags