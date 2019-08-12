Featured Event: Swing Dance Lessons
Swing Dance Lessons with Jessica may be great exercise, but with music from the East Coast Big Bands era, they also sound like loads of fun. Adults of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to join Tuesdays at 6:45 p.m. Classes are held at the Palestine YMCA, and are included in the cost of membership or $5 per class. Call 903-729-3139, and get swingin'!
Tuesday, Aug. 13
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9 a.m.—Cat in the Hat, Family Film Festival, Schulman Theaters Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Texas Legal Services Clinic, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
11:30 a.m.—Library Board Meeting, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
12 p.m.—Parks Advisory Board Meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8414
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 a.m.—Airport Advisory Board Meeting, 903-731-8414
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6 p.m.—August meeting, Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates, Palestine Dogwood Chapter 991, DAV/VVA Hall
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:30-8:30 p.m.—Aglow International, Multi-Purpose Room, Palestine YMCA, 903-538-2574
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Aug. 14
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5-6:30 p.m.—Informational Meeting, Proposed New Town Commercial National Register Historic District, Palestine City Council Chambers, 903-948-7094
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Aug. 15
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Aug. 16
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Saturday, Aug. 17
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.—Antique Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
11 a.m.-1 p.m.—Fall Fancy Pumpkin Class, Old Town Vintage & More, 903 221-6233
Monday, Aug. 19
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1 p.m.—Palestine City Council work session and special meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8414
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Aug. 20—August meeting, Citizens For the Constitution, Anderson County Courthouse Annex
Saturday, Aug. 24—Library Friends Book Donation Day, 12-2 p.m., 903-729-4121
Saturday, Aug. 24—Marty Haggard in Concert, Museum for East Texas Culture, 7 p.m., 903-723-1914
Saturday, Sept. 7—Jacquelyn Sky Foundation's 5K GOLD Run, 8 a.m., Texas State Railroad Park
Saturday, Sept. 7—Community Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Palestine High School parking lot, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
Saturday, Sept. 7—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
Saturday, Sept. 7—Elkhart Community Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Parker Street, Elkhart, Texas
Friday, Sept. 20-Saturday, Sept. 21—1974 Palestine High School Class Reunion, 903-731-2093
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
