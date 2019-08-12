Let's Go

Featured Event: Swing Dance Lessons

Swing Dance Lessons with Jessica may be great exercise, but with music from the East Coast Big Bands era, they also sound like loads of fun. Adults of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to join Tuesdays at 6:45 p.m. Classes are held at the Palestine YMCA, and are included in the cost of membership or $5 per class. Call 903-729-3139, and get swingin'!

Tuesday, Aug. 13

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

9 a.m.—Cat in the Hat, Family Film Festival, Schulman Theaters Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Texas Legal Services Clinic, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

11:30 a.m.—Library Board Meeting, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

12 p.m.—Parks Advisory Board Meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8414

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

5:30 a.m.—Airport Advisory Board Meeting, 903-731-8414

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6 p.m.—August meeting, Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates, Palestine Dogwood Chapter 991, DAV/VVA Hall

6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418

6:30-8:30 p.m.—Aglow International, Multi-Purpose Room, Palestine YMCA, 903-538-2574

6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, Aug. 14

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

5-6:30 p.m.—Informational Meeting, Proposed New Town Commercial National Register Historic District, Palestine City Council Chambers, 903-948-7094

6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Aug. 15

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Friday, Aug. 16

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

Saturday, Aug. 17

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.—Antique Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

11 a.m.-1 p.m.—Fall Fancy Pumpkin Class, Old Town Vintage & More, 903 221-6233

Monday, Aug. 19

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

1 p.m.—Palestine City Council work session and special meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8414

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, Aug. 20—August meeting, Citizens For the Constitution, Anderson County Courthouse Annex

Saturday, Aug. 24—Library Friends Book Donation Day, 12-2 p.m., 903-729-4121

Saturday, Aug. 24—Marty Haggard in Concert, Museum for East Texas Culture, 7 p.m., 903-723-1914

Saturday, Sept. 7—Jacquelyn Sky Foundation's 5K GOLD Run, 8 a.m., Texas State Railroad Park

Saturday, Sept. 7—Community Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Palestine High School parking lot, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014

Saturday, Sept. 7—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014

Saturday, Sept. 7—Elkhart Community Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Parker Street, Elkhart, Texas

Friday, Sept. 20-Saturday, Sept. 21—1974 Palestine High School Class Reunion, 903-731-2093

