Sunshine Guild Jewelry Sale
Jewelry and accessory items will be on sale for $5 each in the cafeteria of Palestine Regional Medical Center for two days this week. The sale is open Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunshine Guild is the hospital's cadre of volunteers who support activities at PRMC. They raise money for employee scholarships at the jewelry sale and other events throughout the year. Call Carey Trahan at 903-731-1383 for information.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10:30 a.m.—Bob Ross style painting classes, Meals on Wheels Building, Frankston, 903-876-0104
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Dec. 11
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Dec. 12
8 a.m.-5 p.m.—Sunshine Guild $5 Jewelry Sale, Palestine Regional Medical Center, 903-731-1383
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Citizens Center, 903-729-0255
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—Bob Ross style painting classes, Meals on Wheels Building, Frankston, 903-876-0104
11:45-12:30—Cherokee Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Dec. 13
7 a.m.-7 p.m.—8 a.m.-5 p.m.—Sunshine Guild $5 Jewelry Sale, Palestine Regional Medical Center, 903-731-1383
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12 p.m.—Monthly Veteran’s Health Care Lunch, DAV/VVA Hall, 903-565-9647
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
3:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5-7 p.m.—Wildcat Country Christmas Hayrides, Wildcat Golf Course, 903-922-1700
7:30 p.m.—A Tuna Christmas, Texas Theater, 903-723-9595
Saturday, Dec. 14
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-4 p.m.—Photos with Santa by Lee Loveless Photography, Old Town Palestine, 903-723-6555
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
3:30-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
4-8 p.m.—6th Annual Wine Swirl, Palestine Main Street, 903-729-4100
7:30 p.m.—A Tuna Christmas, Texas Theatre, 903-723-9595
8-12 p.m.—Congo Truck Club Annual Christmas Dance, 903-731-0106
10 p.m.-2 a.m.—Cody Hibbard Band, Outlaw Country
Sunday, Dec. 15
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
2 p.m.—A Tuna Christmas, Texas Theatre, 903-723-9595
3:30-6:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Monday, Dec. 16
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Dec. 17-Saturday, 28—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Tuesday, Dec. 17-Sunday, Dec. 22—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jailhouse, 903-373-8158
Saturday, Dec. 21—Photos with Santa by Lee Loveless Photography, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Town Palestine, 903-723-6555
Thursday, Dec. 19—Christmas Carol Sing Along, 6:30-8 p.m., Texas Theater, 903-724-4385
Tuesday, Dec. 31—Curious' 2nd Annual Tinker Bash, 8 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-727-0204
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
