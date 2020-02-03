Let's Go asset

Featured Event: Newcomers February Coffee

Palestine Newcomers Club meets Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., at the Redlands Hotel. All club members and everyone interested in attending are invited. Coffee and light refreshments will be served. The club provides an opportunity to visit with friends, meet new ones, and learn about upcoming activities and events. For information, contact Kathy Ray at 254-592-9480.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.—Episcopal Church Women’s 59th Annual Fiesta, Chili luncheon, 903-729-4214

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, Feb. 5

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

9:30 a.m.—Palestine Newcomers Club Coffee, Redlands Hotel, 254-592-9480

10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Feb. 6

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10 a.m.—Heart Door Hanger Paint Party, Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

7-9:30 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

Friday, Feb. 7

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

2-6 p.m.—Friends Final Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Saturday, Feb. 8

8:30-11 a.m.—Cars & Coffee, Palestine Toyota, 903-480-9390

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-2 p.m.—Friends Final Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.—Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair, 707 College Ave., Jacksonville, 903-268-1598

10 a.m.—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 10 a.m., 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12 p.m.—Valentine Wishes Door Hanger class, Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121

12-1:30 p.m.—Adult & Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Class, Anytime Fitness, 903-686-3117

5-7 p.m. —Mother & Son Dance, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

5-10 p.m.—Love Night, Queen St. Grille, Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345

7:30-9 p.m.—Comedy Showcased! With Adrian Lucio, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4367

7:30-9 p.m.—Daddy & Daughter Dance, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Monday, Feb. 10

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

Upcoming Events

Sunday, Feb. 9—Tennessee Colony Cemetery Association Board Meeting

Tuesday, Feb. 11—WE CARE Palestine Banquet, 6 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-922-6149

Tuesday, Feb. 11—Lunch Bunch at Queen St. Grille, 11:30 a.m., Palestine Area Chamber, 903-

729-6066

Tuesday, Feb. 11—Frankston City Council, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 903-876-2241

Thursday, Feb. 13—Ribbon Cutting, Dogwood Trails Assisted Living Center, Palestine Area Chamber, 903-729-6066

Thursday, Feb. 13—Dance with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

Friday, Feb. 14—Valentine's Day Party, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

Friday, Feb. 14—Community blood drive, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., United Methodist Church Frankston, 903-876-2235

Friday, Feb. 14—Special Valentine Dinner, 5-10 p.m., Queen St. Grille, 903-723-2404

Friday, Feb. 14—Valentine's Day Dinner, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, 903-729-9500

Saturday, Feb. 15—Mardi Gras on Main, 2:30-7 p.m., Main Street, 903-723-3014

Monday, Feb. 17—Citizens for the Constitution meeting, 6:30 p.m., Commercial Bank of Texas

Wednesday, Feb. 19—Story time at Railroad Heritage Center, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Saturday, Feb. 22—Gourd Bird Feeder & Gourd Birdhouse Class, 1-3:30 p.m., Old Town Vintage & More, 903-221-6233

Saturday, Feb. 22—Harry Potter Gnome Workshop, 1 p.m., Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 241, or email reporter1@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

