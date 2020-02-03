Featured Event: Newcomers February Coffee
Palestine Newcomers Club meets Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., at the Redlands Hotel. All club members and everyone interested in attending are invited. Coffee and light refreshments will be served. The club provides an opportunity to visit with friends, meet new ones, and learn about upcoming activities and events. For information, contact Kathy Ray at 254-592-9480.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.—Episcopal Church Women’s 59th Annual Fiesta, Chili luncheon, 903-729-4214
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Feb. 5
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
9:30 a.m.—Palestine Newcomers Club Coffee, Redlands Hotel, 254-592-9480
10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Feb. 6
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Heart Door Hanger Paint Party, Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-9:30 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Friday, Feb. 7
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
2-6 p.m.—Friends Final Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Feb. 8
8:30-11 a.m.—Cars & Coffee, Palestine Toyota, 903-480-9390
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-2 p.m.—Friends Final Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair, 707 College Ave., Jacksonville, 903-268-1598
10 a.m.—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 10 a.m., 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12 p.m.—Valentine Wishes Door Hanger class, Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
12-1:30 p.m.—Adult & Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Class, Anytime Fitness, 903-686-3117
5-7 p.m. —Mother & Son Dance, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
5-10 p.m.—Love Night, Queen St. Grille, Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345
7:30-9 p.m.—Comedy Showcased! With Adrian Lucio, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4367
7:30-9 p.m.—Daddy & Daughter Dance, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Monday, Feb. 10
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Upcoming Events
Sunday, Feb. 9—Tennessee Colony Cemetery Association Board Meeting
Tuesday, Feb. 11—WE CARE Palestine Banquet, 6 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-922-6149
Tuesday, Feb. 11—Lunch Bunch at Queen St. Grille, 11:30 a.m., Palestine Area Chamber, 903-
729-6066
Tuesday, Feb. 11—Frankston City Council, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 903-876-2241
Thursday, Feb. 13—Ribbon Cutting, Dogwood Trails Assisted Living Center, Palestine Area Chamber, 903-729-6066
Thursday, Feb. 13—Dance with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Friday, Feb. 14—Valentine's Day Party, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Friday, Feb. 14—Community blood drive, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., United Methodist Church Frankston, 903-876-2235
Friday, Feb. 14—Special Valentine Dinner, 5-10 p.m., Queen St. Grille, 903-723-2404
Friday, Feb. 14—Valentine's Day Dinner, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, 903-729-9500
Saturday, Feb. 15—Mardi Gras on Main, 2:30-7 p.m., Main Street, 903-723-3014
Monday, Feb. 17—Citizens for the Constitution meeting, 6:30 p.m., Commercial Bank of Texas
Wednesday, Feb. 19—Story time at Railroad Heritage Center, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Feb. 22—Gourd Bird Feeder & Gourd Birdhouse Class, 1-3:30 p.m., Old Town Vintage & More, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Feb. 22—Harry Potter Gnome Workshop, 1 p.m., Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 241, or email reporter1@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
