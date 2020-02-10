Featured: Valentine's Day Activities
Cupid's arrow has several opportunities to hit the mark this week, as Valentine's Day falls on Friday. Local craft boutiques are offering unique crafts and restaurants are offering special dinners, and First Methodist Church in Frankston is hosting a blood drive.
Check out the Queen St. Grille or Sabor a Pasion for a special occasion dinners; Over Yonder Crafts for door hanger crafts; Palestine Senior Center for a Valentine's Party; Brookdale Senior Center for a Valentine Tea; Shelton Gin for live music with Steve Helms Band; and, Valentine Goat Yoga at Oh My Goat! In Montalba. View Friday's activities for contact numbers.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Free Legal Assistance, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
11:30 a.m.—Library Advisory Board meeting, City Hall, 903-729-4121
11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Queen St. Grille, Palestine Area Chamber, 903-
729-6066
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6 p.m.—WE CARE Palestine Banquet, Palestine Senior Center, 903-922-6149
6 p.m.—Frankston City Council, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 903-876-2241
6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6:30 p.m.—Special Board Meeting, Westwood Independent School District Administration Building, 903-729-1776
Wednesday, Feb. 12
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
9:30 a.m.—Palestine Newcomers Club Coffee, Redlands Hotel, 254-592-9480
10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Feb. 13
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Heart Door Hanger Paint Party, Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
10-11 a.m.—Basic/Immediate Cell Phone Assistance Class, Palestine Resource Center, 903-729-0255
12 p.m.—Ribbon Cutting, Dogwood Trails Assisted Living Center, Palestine Area Chamber, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7:30-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Friday, Feb. 14
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.-1 p.m.—Community blood drive, United Methodist Church Frankston, 903-876-2235
11 a.m.—Valentine's Day Party, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
2-3 p.m.—Brookdale Valentine Tea, 2-3 p.m. Brookdale Senior Living, RSVP 903-724-1252
5-10 p.m.—Special Valentine Dinner, Queen St. Grille, 903-723-2404
6 p.m.—Valentine's Day Dinner, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, 903-729-9500
7 p.m.—Steve Helms Band, Shelton Gin
Saturday, Feb. 15
8-9:45 a.m.—PHS Class of 2020 Valentine's Breakfast, Applebee's, 903-781-8000
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 10 a.m., 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
2 p.m.—Be My Valentine Goat Yoga, Oh My Goat,
2:30-7 p.m.—Mardi Gras on Main, Main Street, 903-723-3014
5-10 p.m.—Love Night, Queen St. Grille, Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345
5:15 p.m.—Cooking Demo, Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345
Monday, Feb. 17
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
6:30 p.m.—Citizens for the Constitution meeting, 6:30 p.m., Commercial Bank of Texas
Upcoming Events
Wednesday, Feb. 19—Story time at Railroad Heritage Center, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Thursday, Feb. 20—Board Meeting, Palestine Independent School District Administration Office, 903-781-8000
Thursday, Feb. 20—AARP Driver Safety Course, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-724-1336
Thursday, Feb. 20—Women’s Forum, 8:30-10 a.m., Dogwood Trails Assisted Living Center, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Saturday, Feb. 22—Gourd Bird Feeder & Birdhouse Class, 1-3:30 p.m., Old Town Vintage & More, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Feb. 22—Harry Potter Gnome Workshop, 1 p.m., Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
Monday, Feb. 24—Palestine City Council meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., City Hall, 903-731-8400
Tuesday, Feb. 25—Pancake supper, 5:30-7:30, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419
Thursday, Feb. 27—Tea Gala, Anderson County Negro Historical Preservation Committee, 1 p.m., Ben E. Keith Community Center
Friday, Feb. 28-Saturday, Feb. 29—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Friday-Saturday, March 6-7—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419
Saturday, March 14—Cars & Coffee, 8:30-11 a.m., Palestine Toyota, 903-480-9390
Sunday, March 22—Historic Brunch and Trolley Tour, Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 241, or email reporter1@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
