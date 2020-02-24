Let's Go asset

Featured: Palestine State of the City Address

Tuesday's State of the City Address at 5:30 p.m., at Palestine High School Auditorium, allows Palestine residents to hear plans from city leaders and ask questions on a range of topics. Sponsored by Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is free and open to the public. Members of the community are invited to post questions on the Chamber's Facebook page in advance. For information, call the Chamber at 903-729-6066.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

5:30 p.m.—Palestine State of the City Address, Palestine High School Auditorium, 903-729-6066 

5:30-7:30 p.m.—Pancake Supper, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419 

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, Feb. 26

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Feb. 27

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12:30-4:30 p.m.—AARP Driver Safety Course, Palestine Senior Center, 903-724-1336

1 p.m.—Tea Gala, Anderson County Negro Historical Preservation Committee, Ben E. Keith Community Center

5 p.m.—VIBE at 5, Killion's Collision, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

7:30-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Rodney Ray Band, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

Friday, Feb. 28

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Saturday, Feb. 29

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

11 a.m.-4 p.m.—Barbecue Fundraiser, Bethel AME Baptist Church, 903-549-2588

Monday, March 2

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Chili's, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066 

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, March 4—Vietnam Veterans Association Partners with You Fundraiser, 4-9 p.m., Cotton Patch Cafe, 903-724-9596

Friday-Saturday, March 6-7—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419

Saturday, March 7-21—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m.,Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Saturday, March 7—Pokemon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Monday, March 9—Palestine City Council meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., City Hall, 903-731-8400 

Saturday, March 14—Cars & Coffee, 8:30-11 a.m., Palestine Toyota, 903-480-9390

Sunday, March 22—Historic Brunch and Trolley Tour, Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 241, or email reporter1@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

