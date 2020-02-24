Featured: Palestine State of the City Address
Tuesday's State of the City Address at 5:30 p.m., at Palestine High School Auditorium, allows Palestine residents to hear plans from city leaders and ask questions on a range of topics. Sponsored by Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is free and open to the public. Members of the community are invited to post questions on the Chamber's Facebook page in advance. For information, call the Chamber at 903-729-6066.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
5:30 p.m.—Palestine State of the City Address, Palestine High School Auditorium, 903-729-6066
5:30-7:30 p.m.—Pancake Supper, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Feb. 26
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Feb. 27
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30-4:30 p.m.—AARP Driver Safety Course, Palestine Senior Center, 903-724-1336
1 p.m.—Tea Gala, Anderson County Negro Historical Preservation Committee, Ben E. Keith Community Center
5 p.m.—VIBE at 5, Killion's Collision, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7:30-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Rodney Ray Band, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Friday, Feb. 28
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Feb. 29
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
11 a.m.-4 p.m.—Barbecue Fundraiser, Bethel AME Baptist Church, 903-549-2588
Monday, March 2
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Chili's, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Upcoming Events
Wednesday, March 4—Vietnam Veterans Association Partners with You Fundraiser, 4-9 p.m., Cotton Patch Cafe, 903-724-9596
Friday-Saturday, March 6-7—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419
Saturday, March 7-21—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m.,Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, March 7—Pokemon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Monday, March 9—Palestine City Council meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., City Hall, 903-731-8400
Saturday, March 14—Cars & Coffee, 8:30-11 a.m., Palestine Toyota, 903-480-9390
Sunday, March 22—Historic Brunch and Trolley Tour, Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 241, or email reporter1@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.