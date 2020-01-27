Let's Go asset

Featured Event: Registration for Community Garage Sale

Once again, Palestine High School's Choir Boosters are hosting a Community Garage Sale in the PHS parking lot Saturday. Admission is free, but individuals who want to sell items will pay $25 for a booth space of two parking spaces to sell garage sale items. All proceeds go to the choir's trip to New York City to sing at Carnegie Hall in March.

Register this week on the Palestine Visitors Center website at visitpalestine.com or call 903-723-3014 for information.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

11:45 a.m.—Nutrition Ed with Holly Black, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, Jan. 29

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Jan. 30

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12-12:30 p.m.—Ribbon Cutting at Hollow Hair Lounge, Palestine Area Chamber, 903-729-6066

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

7-9:30 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

Friday, Jan. 31

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.-7 p.m.—Chili Friday, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 903-729-6362

Saturday, Feb. 1

8 a.m.-2 p.m.—Community-wide Garage Sale, Palestine High School parking lot, 903-900-5066

9a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

4:30-7:30 p.m.—Mount Vernon United Methodist Women's Chili Supper, 903-584-3747

5-10 p.m.—Love Night, Queen St. Grille, Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345

Monday, Feb. 3

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Old Magnolia Mercantile, Palestine Area Chamber, 903-

729-6066

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, Feb. 4—Episcopal Church Women’s 59th Annual Fiesta, Chili luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 903-729-4214

Tuesday, Feb. 4—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

Tuesday, Feb. 4—Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 7-8—Friends Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Saturday, Feb. 8—Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair, 707 College Ave., Jacksonville, 903-268-1598

Saturday, Feb. 8—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Saturday, Feb. 8—Comedy Showcased! With Adrian Lucio and Danny Ingle, 7:30-9 p.m., 903-391-4367

Saturday, Feb. 8—Handgun License Class, 903-764-2715

Saturday, Feb. 8—Mother & Son Dance, 5-7 p.m. and Daddy & Daughter Dance, 7:30-9 p.m., Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Friday, Feb. 14—Valentine's Day Party, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

Tuesday, Feb. 11—WE CARE Palestine Banquet, 6 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-922-6149

Wednesday, Feb. 19—Storytime at Railroad Heritage Center, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 241, or email reporter1@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

