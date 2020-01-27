Featured Event: Registration for Community Garage Sale
Once again, Palestine High School's Choir Boosters are hosting a Community Garage Sale in the PHS parking lot Saturday. Admission is free, but individuals who want to sell items will pay $25 for a booth space of two parking spaces to sell garage sale items. All proceeds go to the choir's trip to New York City to sing at Carnegie Hall in March.
Register this week on the Palestine Visitors Center website at visitpalestine.com or call 903-723-3014 for information.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11:45 a.m.—Nutrition Ed with Holly Black, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Jan. 29
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Jan. 30
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12-12:30 p.m.—Ribbon Cutting at Hollow Hair Lounge, Palestine Area Chamber, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-9:30 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Friday, Jan. 31
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.-7 p.m.—Chili Friday, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 903-729-6362
Saturday, Feb. 1
8 a.m.-2 p.m.—Community-wide Garage Sale, Palestine High School parking lot, 903-900-5066
9a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
4:30-7:30 p.m.—Mount Vernon United Methodist Women's Chili Supper, 903-584-3747
5-10 p.m.—Love Night, Queen St. Grille, Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345
Monday, Feb. 3
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Old Magnolia Mercantile, Palestine Area Chamber, 903-
729-6066
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Feb. 4—Episcopal Church Women’s 59th Annual Fiesta, Chili luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 903-729-4214
Tuesday, Feb. 4—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Tuesday, Feb. 4—Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Friday-Saturday, Feb. 7-8—Friends Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Feb. 8—Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair, 707 College Ave., Jacksonville, 903-268-1598
Saturday, Feb. 8—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Feb. 8—Comedy Showcased! With Adrian Lucio and Danny Ingle, 7:30-9 p.m., 903-391-4367
Saturday, Feb. 8—Handgun License Class, 903-764-2715
Saturday, Feb. 8—Mother & Son Dance, 5-7 p.m. and Daddy & Daughter Dance, 7:30-9 p.m., Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Friday, Feb. 14—Valentine's Day Party, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Tuesday, Feb. 11—WE CARE Palestine Banquet, 6 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-922-6149
Wednesday, Feb. 19—Storytime at Railroad Heritage Center, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
