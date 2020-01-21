Let's Go

Featured Event: Palestine Town Hall Meeting

The City of Palestine will host a Town Hall Meeting at 5:30 Tuesday, Jan. 21, inside the Palestine High School Auditorium at 1600 S. Loop 256, Palestine, Texas. Members of the city council will attend, but no action will be taken at the meeting. Call 903-731-8414 for information.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

11 a.m.—Real Estate Committee Meeting, 11 a.m., Palestine Economic Development Center, 903-731-8400

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

3 p.m.—Financial Oversight Committee Meeting, 3 p.m., City Hall, 903-731-8000

5-8 p.m.—Bull Selection and The Impact of Soil Fertility on Pesticide Performance Program, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 903-723-3735

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, Jan. 22

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Birthdays with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Jan. 23

8:30-10 a.m.—Women’s Forum, 10:30 a.m., Palestine Regional Medical Center (Hosted by Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce) 903-729-6066

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

7-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Rodney's Band, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

Friday, Jan. 24

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

Saturday, Jan. 25

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-6 p.m.—FAFSA Completion Workshop, Texas Workforce Commission, Palestine Mall, 903-212-9982

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.—Valentine Gnome Workshop, Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121

6 p.m.—YMCA Winter Gala, Trinity Valley Community College, 903-729-3139

Monday, Jan. 27

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Mario's Mexican Grill, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-

729-6066

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, Jan. 28—Nutrition Ed with Holly Black, 11:45 a.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

Saturday, Feb. 1—Community-wide Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine High School parking lot, 903-900-5066

Tuesday, Feb. 4—Episcopal Church Women’s 59th Annual Fiesta, Chili luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 903-729-4214

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 7-8—Friends Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Tuesday, Feb. 11—WE CARE Palestine Banquet, 6 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-922-6149

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 241, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

