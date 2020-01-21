Featured Event: Palestine Town Hall Meeting
The City of Palestine will host a Town Hall Meeting at 5:30 Tuesday, Jan. 21, inside the Palestine High School Auditorium at 1600 S. Loop 256, Palestine, Texas. Members of the city council will attend, but no action will be taken at the meeting. Call 903-731-8414 for information.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.—Real Estate Committee Meeting, 11 a.m., Palestine Economic Development Center, 903-731-8400
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
3 p.m.—Financial Oversight Committee Meeting, 3 p.m., City Hall, 903-731-8000
5-8 p.m.—Bull Selection and The Impact of Soil Fertility on Pesticide Performance Program, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 903-723-3735
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Jan. 22
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Birthdays with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Jan. 23
8:30-10 a.m.—Women’s Forum, 10:30 a.m., Palestine Regional Medical Center (Hosted by Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce) 903-729-6066
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
7-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Rodney's Band, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Jan. 24
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Saturday, Jan. 25
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-6 p.m.—FAFSA Completion Workshop, Texas Workforce Commission, Palestine Mall, 903-212-9982
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.—Valentine Gnome Workshop, Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
6 p.m.—YMCA Winter Gala, Trinity Valley Community College, 903-729-3139
Monday, Jan. 27
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Mario's Mexican Grill, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-
729-6066
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Jan. 28—Nutrition Ed with Holly Black, 11:45 a.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Saturday, Feb. 1—Community-wide Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine High School parking lot, 903-900-5066
Tuesday, Feb. 4—Episcopal Church Women’s 59th Annual Fiesta, Chili luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 903-729-4214
Friday-Saturday, Feb. 7-8—Friends Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Tuesday, Feb. 11—WE CARE Palestine Banquet, 6 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-922-6149
