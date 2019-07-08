Let's Go asset

Featured Event: Dynamic Futures Mixer

The Texas Workforce Commission will sponsor a Dynamic Futures Mixer for young adults ages 17-24, on Wednesday at the Palestine Mall. The mixer is free of charge and will feature food, door prizes, games, and information about the agency's programs. Call 903-212-9982 for details.

Tuesday, July 9

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

9 a.m.—How to Train Your Dragon Family Film Festival, Schulman Theater Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

11 a.m.—Family Law Clinic, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

11:30 a.m.—Lunch & Learn Series, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

11:30 a.m.—Library Board meeting, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

12 p.m.—Parks Advisory Board meeting, City Council Chambers, 903-731-8414

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418

6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, July 10

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

5-6:30 p.m.—Dynamic Futures Mixer (ages 17-24), Texas Workforce Commission, Palestine Mall, 903-212-9982

5:45 p.m.—Creative Minds artisan class, Wells Creek Crossing, 903-724-1220

6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, July 11

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

9-10:30 a.m.—Summer Golf Clinic, Wildcat Golf Course, 903-922-1700

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

12 p.m.—Science Tellers, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

6 p.m.—Swing Dance lessons, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

7-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Friday, July 12

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

Saturday, July 13

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10:30 a.m.—Antique auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366

TBA—Handgun License Class, 903-764-2715

12-2 p.m.—Book Donation Day, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

6-9 p.m.—The Magills, Palestine Area Chamber Summer Concert Series, 903-729-6066

Monday, July 15

9-10:30 a.m.—Summer Golf Clinic, Wildcat Golf Course, 903-922-1700

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, July 16—Minions, Family Film Festival, 10 a.m., Schulman Theater Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291

Friday-Saturday, July 19-20—Dogwood Frontier Pro Rodeo, Anderson County Livestock Pavilion, 903-723-3014

Saturday, July 20—Date Night Goat Yoga, 7:30 p.m., Oh My Goat, Bois d'Arc, 903-549-2920

Monday, July 22—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 3:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 903-731-8414

Tuesday, Aug. 6—Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

