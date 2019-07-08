Featured Event: Dynamic Futures Mixer
The Texas Workforce Commission will sponsor a Dynamic Futures Mixer for young adults ages 17-24, on Wednesday at the Palestine Mall. The mixer is free of charge and will feature food, door prizes, games, and information about the agency's programs. Call 903-212-9982 for details.
Tuesday, July 9
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9 a.m.—How to Train Your Dragon Family Film Festival, Schulman Theater Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.—Family Law Clinic, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
11:30 a.m.—Lunch & Learn Series, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11:30 a.m.—Library Board meeting, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
12 p.m.—Parks Advisory Board meeting, City Council Chambers, 903-731-8414
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, July 10
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5-6:30 p.m.—Dynamic Futures Mixer (ages 17-24), Texas Workforce Commission, Palestine Mall, 903-212-9982
5:45 p.m.—Creative Minds artisan class, Wells Creek Crossing, 903-724-1220
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, July 11
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
9-10:30 a.m.—Summer Golf Clinic, Wildcat Golf Course, 903-922-1700
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
12 p.m.—Science Tellers, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
6 p.m.—Swing Dance lessons, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
7-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, July 12
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Saturday, July 13
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—Antique auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366
TBA—Handgun License Class, 903-764-2715
12-2 p.m.—Book Donation Day, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6-9 p.m.—The Magills, Palestine Area Chamber Summer Concert Series, 903-729-6066
Monday, July 15
9-10:30 a.m.—Summer Golf Clinic, Wildcat Golf Course, 903-922-1700
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, July 16—Minions, Family Film Festival, 10 a.m., Schulman Theater Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291
Friday-Saturday, July 19-20—Dogwood Frontier Pro Rodeo, Anderson County Livestock Pavilion, 903-723-3014
Saturday, July 20—Date Night Goat Yoga, 7:30 p.m., Oh My Goat, Bois d'Arc, 903-549-2920
Monday, July 22—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 3:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 903-731-8414
Tuesday, Aug. 6—Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.