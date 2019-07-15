Featured Event: Dinner with Dianna
The Palestine Public Library will host a dinner with children's author Dianna Hutts Aston, author of The Moon Over Star, as part of the Dogwood Children's Literacy & Arts Festival. The event is a meet and greet with the author, and dinner will be served inside the library.
Children and their families are invited to attend, but tickets ($10 each) must be purchased at the library in advance. The festival is sponsored by the United Way of East/Central Texas. The festival continues Saturday at 10 a.m. inside the Palestine Mall. Call 903-729-4121 for information.
Tuesday, July 16
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9 a.m.—Minions, Schulman Theater Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, July 17
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Birthday party with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, July 18
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
9-10:30 a.m.—Summer Golf Clinic, Wildcat Golf Course, 903-922-1700
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, July 19
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
6:30 p.m.—Dinner with Dianna, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6:30-9 p.m.—Romance on the Rails, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
7:30 p.m.—Dogwood Frontier Pro Rodeo, Anderson County Livestock Pavilion, 903-723-3014
Saturday, July 20
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Dogwood Children's Literacy & Arts Festival, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10:30 a.m.—Antique auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366
12-2 p.m.—Book Donation Day, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
7:30 p.m.—Dogwood Frontier Pro Rodeo, Anderson County Livestock Pavilion, 903-723-3014
7:30 p.m.—Date Night Goat Yoga, 7:30 p.m., Oh My Goat, Bois d'Arc, 903-549-2920
Monday, July 22
9-10:30 a.m.—Summer Golf Clinic, Wildcat Golf Course, 903-922-1700
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
3:30 p.m.—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, City Council Chambers, 903-731-8414
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, July 23—The Secret Life of Pets, Family Film Festival, 10 a.m., Schulman Theater Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291
Wednesday, July 24—Live Music at the Redlands Hotel, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, July 26-Sunday, Aug. 4—Disney's My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale, Texas Theater, (903) 922-1126
Monday, Aug. 5—CPR Class, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Tuesday, Aug. 6—Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Tuesday, Aug. 13—Aglow International, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room, Palestine YMCA, 903-538-2574
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
