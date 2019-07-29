Featured Event: Palestine Diesel Round Trip
The Texas State Railroad is offering trips Thursday through Saturday at 11 a.m. each week in August. A range of trip packages is available, including Presidential Class, Dome Class, First Class–Lower Dome, First Class, Deluxe Coach, Deluxe Coach – ADA Capable, Open Air Coach, Caboose, and Engine Ride Along. Call 855-632-7729 for information, or reserve online at texasstaterailroad.net.
Tuesday, July 30
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9 a.m.—Sing, Schulman Theater Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1 p.m.—Palestine City Council work session, City Hall, 903-731-8414
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, July 31
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Aug. 1
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Aug. 2
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
7:30 p.m.—“My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale,” Texas Theater, 903-922-1126
Saturday, Aug. 3
6:30 a.m.-9 a.m.—Neches River Runners Wilderness Race
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 903-723-3014
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
7:30 p.m.—“My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale,” Texas Theater, 903-922-1126
Sunday, Aug. 4
2 p.m.—“My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale,” Texas Theater, (903) 922-1126
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.