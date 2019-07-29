Let's Go asset

Featured Event: Palestine Diesel Round Trip

The Texas State Railroad is offering trips Thursday through Saturday at 11 a.m. each week in August. A range of trip packages is available, including Presidential Class, Dome Class, First Class–Lower Dome, First Class, Deluxe Coach, Deluxe Coach – ADA Capable, Open Air Coach, Caboose, and Engine Ride Along. Call 855-632-7729 for information, or reserve online at texasstaterailroad.net.

Tuesday, July 30

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

9 a.m.—Sing, Schulman Theater Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

1 p.m.—Palestine City Council work session, City Hall, 903-731-8414

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418

6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, July 31

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Aug. 1

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

Friday, Aug. 2

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

7:30 p.m.—“My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale,” Texas Theater, 903-922-1126

Saturday, Aug. 3

6:30 a.m.-9 a.m.—Neches River Runners Wilderness Race

8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 903-723-3014

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

7:30 p.m.—“My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale,” Texas Theater, 903-922-1126

Sunday, Aug. 4

2 p.m.—“My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale,” Texas Theater, (903) 922-1126

