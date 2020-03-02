Let's Go asset

Featured: VVA Partners with You Fundraiser

Dine at Cotton Patch Café Wednesday, 4-9 p.m., and portion of the profits will benefit the Vietnam Veterans Association. The event is offered through the restaurant's Partners with You Fundraiser. Proceeds will help support VVA activities and scholarships. Call 903-724-9596 for information.

Tuesday, March 3

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, March 4

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

4-9 p.m.—Vietnam Veterans Association Partners with You Fundraiser, Cotton Patch Café, 903-724-9596

6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, March 5

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

12:30-4:30 p.m.—AARP Driver Safety Course, Palestine Senior Center, 903-724-1336

1 p.m.—Tea Gala, Anderson County Negro Historical Preservation Committee, Ben E. Keith Community Center

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

Friday, March 6

7 a.m.-6 p.m.—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Saturday, March 7

7 a.m.-1 p.m.—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Monday, March 9

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.—Altrusa Annual Luncheon, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-6344

11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Chili's, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066 

5:30-8:30 p.m.—Palestine City Council meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8400 

Upcoming Events

Saturday, March 10-22—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Tuesday, March 10—Lunch Bunch at Bishop's Brisket House, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066 

Thursday, March 12—Connected Nation Texas Public Meeting, 10 a.m., Palestine City Hall, 903-731-8414

Saturday, March 14—Cars & Coffee, 8:30-11 a.m., Palestine Toyota, 903-480-9390

Monday, March 16—Lunch Bunch at Cotton Patch Cafe, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066 

Tuesday, March 17—Youth Art Show, 6-7 p.m., Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066 

Friday, March 20—Pecan Orchard Tour, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Palestine, Texas Pecans, 713 594-7530

Saturday, March 21—Dogwood Trails Parade, 10 a.m., Anderson County Courthouse, 903- 723-3014

Sunday, March 22—Historic Brunch and Trolley Tour, 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 241, or email reporter1@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

