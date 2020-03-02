Featured: VVA Partners with You Fundraiser
Dine at Cotton Patch Café Wednesday, 4-9 p.m., and portion of the profits will benefit the Vietnam Veterans Association. The event is offered through the restaurant's Partners with You Fundraiser. Proceeds will help support VVA activities and scholarships. Call 903-724-9596 for information.
Tuesday, March 3
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, March 4
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
4-9 p.m.—Vietnam Veterans Association Partners with You Fundraiser, Cotton Patch Café, 903-724-9596
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, March 5
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30-4:30 p.m.—AARP Driver Safety Course, Palestine Senior Center, 903-724-1336
1 p.m.—Tea Gala, Anderson County Negro Historical Preservation Committee, Ben E. Keith Community Center
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Friday, March 6
7 a.m.-6 p.m.—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, March 7
7 a.m.-1 p.m.—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Monday, March 9
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.—Altrusa Annual Luncheon, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-6344
11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Chili's, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
5:30-8:30 p.m.—Palestine City Council meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8400
Upcoming Events
Saturday, March 10-22—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Tuesday, March 10—Lunch Bunch at Bishop's Brisket House, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Thursday, March 12—Connected Nation Texas Public Meeting, 10 a.m., Palestine City Hall, 903-731-8414
Saturday, March 14—Cars & Coffee, 8:30-11 a.m., Palestine Toyota, 903-480-9390
Monday, March 16—Lunch Bunch at Cotton Patch Cafe, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Tuesday, March 17—Youth Art Show, 6-7 p.m., Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Friday, March 20—Pecan Orchard Tour, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Palestine, Texas Pecans, 713 594-7530
Saturday, March 21—Dogwood Trails Parade, 10 a.m., Anderson County Courthouse, 903- 723-3014
Sunday, March 22—Historic Brunch and Trolley Tour, 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 241, or email reporter1@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
