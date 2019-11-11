Featured: DAR Veterans Celebration
The local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a Veterans Day Recognition at their November meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. inside the Fellowship Hall of the First Presbyterian Church. The program, titled “Current Issues Facing Our US Veterans,” will be presented by Darrin Cooper, manager of the Veterans Affairs Clinic in Palestine. Veterans and persons interested in veterans affairs are encouraged to attend. For information, call 903-729-5730.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Texas Legal Services Clinic, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
12 p.m.-1 p.m.—Library Advisory Board Meeting, 903-731-8414
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
3 p.m.—Anderson County Retired Educators meeting, First Christian Church
5-8 p.m.—Homeowner Tree Meeting, Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 903-723-3735
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
5:30 p.m.—Airport Advisory Board Meeting, Palestine Municipal Airport, 903-731-8414
5:30 p.m.—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 903-731-8414
6 p.m.—VVA/AVVA November meeting, VVA/DAV Hall, Gardner Drive
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Nov. 13
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Story time, Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—DAR Veterans Day Recognition, First Presbyterian Church,
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Nov. 14
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Citizens Center, 903-729-0255
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—City Council Special Meeting, City Hall Chambers, 903-731-8414
12-1 p.m.—Texas Oncology Support Group, First United Methodist Church, Palestine, 903-805-3592
12:30-4 p.m.—AARP Driver Safety, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-724-1336
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
6:30 p.m.—Citizens for the Constitution meeting, Commercial Bank of East Texas
7-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Nov. 15
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.—Chili Fundraiser, FUMC Elkhart, 903-229-1083
Saturday, Nov. 16
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10-11 a.m.—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-1 p.m.—Santa and Grinch Photos, Broken Boutique, 903-727-2002
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a..m.-2 p.m.—ThanksGrilling, Braly's Ace Hardware, 903-723-2179
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Gourd Ornament Class, Old Town Vintage & More, 903-221-6233
3:30-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Sunday, Nov. 17
3:30-6:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Monday, Nov. 18
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Nov. 19—Nutrition Ed. With Holly Black, 11:45 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Wednesday, Nov. 20—Birthdays with Texas Express, 11 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Thursday, Nov. 21—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Thursday, Nov. 21—Braly's Annual Open House, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Braly's Ace Hardware, 903-723-2179
Thursday, Nov. 21—Book Club Meeting, 4 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Thursday, Nov. 21-Dec. 28—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Friday, Nov. 22-Saturday, Dec. 7—Fall Foliage Driving Trails, Athens to Palestine, 903-723-3014
Friday, Nov. 22-Sunday, Dec. 22—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jailhouse, 903-373-8158
Thursday, Nov. 28-Saturday, Nov. 30—City Offices, Library, Palestine Senior Activity Center closed
Monday, Dec. 9—Choir Holiday Concert and Bake Sale, 6:30 p.m., Palestine High School Auditorium, 903-900-5066
Saturday, Dec. 14—Congo Truck Club Annual Christmas Dance, 8 p.m.-12 p.m., 903-731-0106
Tuesday, Dec. 31—Curious' 2nd Annual Tinker Bash, 8 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-727-0204
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
