Featured: DAR Veterans Celebration

The local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a Veterans Day Recognition at their November meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. inside the Fellowship Hall of the First Presbyterian Church. The program, titled “Current Issues Facing Our US Veterans,” will be presented by Darrin Cooper, manager of the Veterans Affairs Clinic in Palestine. Veterans and persons interested in veterans affairs are encouraged to attend. For information, call 903-729-5730.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Texas Legal Services Clinic, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

12 p.m.-1 p.m.—Library Advisory Board Meeting, 903-731-8414

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

3 p.m.—Anderson County Retired Educators meeting, First Christian Church

5-8 p.m.—Homeowner Tree Meeting, Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 903-723-3735

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

5:30 p.m.—Airport Advisory Board Meeting, Palestine Municipal Airport, 903-731-8414

5:30 p.m.—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 903-731-8414

6 p.m.—VVA/AVVA November meeting, VVA/DAV Hall, Gardner Drive

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, Nov. 13

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Preschool Story time, Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10 a.m.—DAR Veterans Day Recognition, First Presbyterian Church,

12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Nov. 14

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Citizens Center, 903-729-0255

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—City Council Special Meeting, City Hall Chambers, 903-731-8414

12-1 p.m.—Texas Oncology Support Group, First United Methodist Church, Palestine, 903-805-3592

12:30-4 p.m.—AARP Driver Safety, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-724-1336

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

6 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

6:30 p.m.—Citizens for the Constitution meeting, Commercial Bank of East Texas

7-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Friday, Nov. 15

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.—Chili Fundraiser, FUMC Elkhart, 903-229-1083

Saturday, Nov. 16

9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10-11 a.m.—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-1 p.m.—Santa and Grinch Photos, Broken Boutique, 903-727-2002

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a..m.-2 p.m.—ThanksGrilling, Braly's Ace Hardware, 903-723-2179

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Gourd Ornament Class, Old Town Vintage & More, 903-221-6233

3:30-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Sunday, Nov. 17

3:30-6:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Monday, Nov. 18

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, Nov. 19—Nutrition Ed. With Holly Black, 11:45 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Wednesday, Nov. 20—Birthdays with Texas Express, 11 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Thursday, Nov. 21—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Thursday, Nov. 21—Braly's Annual Open House, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Braly's Ace Hardware, 903-723-2179

Thursday, Nov. 21—Book Club Meeting, 4 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Thursday, Nov. 21-Dec. 28—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Friday, Nov. 22-Saturday, Dec. 7—Fall Foliage Driving Trails, Athens to Palestine, 903-723-3014

Friday, Nov. 22-Sunday, Dec. 22—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jailhouse, 903-373-8158

Thursday, Nov. 28-Saturday, Nov. 30—City Offices, Library, Palestine Senior Activity Center closed

Monday, Dec. 9—Choir Holiday Concert and Bake Sale, 6:30 p.m., Palestine High School Auditorium, 903-900-5066

Saturday, Dec. 14—Congo Truck Club Annual Christmas Dance, 8 p.m.-12 p.m., 903-731-0106

Tuesday, Dec. 31—Curious' 2nd Annual Tinker Bash, 8 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-727-0204

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

