Featured Event: Fright Night
Fright Night, hosted by the Palestine Firefighters Association, will continue Thursday and Friday of this week, 7:30-12 p.m., at the old garment factory at 3600 W. Oak St., Palestine. Tickets are $15 or $10 for guests who bring two canned food items for the local food bank. Parents must accompany children 12 and younger. For information, visit the Palestine Fright Night Facebook page.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
7 a.m.-7 p.m.—Early voting, Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 903-723-7438
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
12-1 p.m.—WE CARE Palestine Meeting, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Oct. 30
8 a.m.-5 p.m.—Early voting, Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 903-723-7438
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6-7:30 p.m.—Kids' Fall Festival, First Baptist Church, 903-729-0204
Thursday, Oct. 31
8 a.m.-5 p.m.—Early voting, Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 903-723-7438
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—Halloween Costume Party, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30-8 p.m.—Trunk or Treat, First United Methodist Church, 903-729-6205
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
6-8 p.m.—Fall Festival, Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
Friday, Nov. 1
8 a.m.-5 p.m.—Early voting, Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 903-723-7438
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6 p.m.-1 a.m.—Blindpursuit/Halloween & The GIN, Shelton Gin, 903-727-2700
7:30 p.m.-12 a.m.—Fright Night, Palestine Firefighters Association, 3500 W. Oak St.
Saturday, Nov. 2
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Community Wide Garage Sale, 8 a.m., Palestine High School, 903-900-5066
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 903-723-3014
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.-10 p.m.—Ribbon Cane Squeeze, Diamond B Ranch, Neches
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-12 p.m.—Christmas Card to Gift Box Class, Old Town Vintage & More, 903-221-6233
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.—Montalba Chili Fundraiser, Montalba Christian Church, 903-731-3350
12-4 p.m.—Walmart's Toy Catalog Launch, Walmart Palestine, 903-729-4441
6 p.m.—United Way Robin Hood Banquet, The Barn at Cypress Ridge, 903-727-8798
Sunday, Nov. 3
2-4 p.m.—Musical Afternoon with Friends, Redlands Hotel, 214-769-7113
Monday, Nov. 4
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Nov. 5—Election Day, 11 polling locations in Anderson County, 903-723-7438
Tuesday, Nov. 5—Election Day Feast of Goodness, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 903-729-6205
Tuesday, Nov. 5—Parks Advisory Board, 12 p.m., City Council Chambers, 903-731-8414
Friday, Nov. 8—Veterans Day Breakfast, 7 a.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-731-8400
Saturday, Nov. 9—Veterans Day Parade, 10 a.m., Anderson County Courthouse, 90-731-8400
Monday, Nov. 11—Veterans Day: Library, City Offices closed, 903-731-8400
Monday, Nov. 11—Anderson County Republican Club Meeting, Commercial Bank of Texas
Tuesday, Nov. 12—Texas Legal Services Clinic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Tuesday, Nov. 12—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 903-731-8414
Saturday, Nov. 16-Dec. 28—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Dec. 14—Congo Truck Club Annual Christmas Dance, 8 p.m.-12 p.m., 903-731-0106
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.