Featured Event: Caregiver Support Groups
The Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living, located at 421 Avenue A in Palestine, is hosting support groups for caregivers of persons with Parkinson's Disease, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. and for caregivers of stroke victims Thursday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. Both meetings will be led by health professionals. For more information, call 903-729-7505.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Texas Legal Services Clinic, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
3 p.m.—Palestine Retired Educators meeting, First Christian Church
4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6 p.m.—Vietnam Veterans of America October meeting, VVA/DAV Hall
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Oct. 9
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—Parkinson's Support Group Meeting, Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living, 903-729-7505
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Oct. 10
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
2 p.m.—Stroke Support Group Meeting, Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living, 903-729-7505
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Oct. 11
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Oct. 12
8 a.m.— Church Garage Sale, By God's Grace Ministries, 903-373-1482
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch Express, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
10:30 a.m.—Firsts Look Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366
11 a.m.— United States flag retirement ceremony, DAV/VVA Hall, 903-922-4532
1-3 p.m.—Crazy Quilting 101, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
6 p.m.—ETX Has Talent, Palestine High School auditorium
6-9 p.m.—Annual Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet, At the Pendleton Springs Wedding Venue, 903-729-6066
7 p.m.—East Texas BullFighter Challenge, Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavilion, 903-394-8432
Sunday, Oct. 13
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
10:30 a.m.—Our Lady of Fatima Annual Celebration, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 903-948-1104
Monday, Oct. 14
Columbus Day
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 903-731-8414
6-8 p.m.— Anderson County Republican Club, Palestine Senior Citizen Center,
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Oct. 15—Pumpkin Cooking Class, Grace United Methodist Church, 1-3 p.m., 903-723-6143
Tuesday, Oct. 15—Citizens for the Constitution, 6:30 p.m., Rhone Funeral Home
Tuesday, Oct. 15-Thursday, Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143
Tuesday, Oct. 15 and 22—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Tuesday, Oct. 15-Saturday, Oct. 15—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville, 903-393-4014
Thursday, Oct. 17—Cakes and Corks, Southern Charm Bakery, (315) 405-5690
Friday, Oct. 18—Paint and Sip at the Patch (21 and older), Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
Friday, Oct. 18—Fright Night, Palestine Firefighters Association, 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m., 3500 W. Oak St.
Friday, Oct. 18-Sunday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 25-27—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
Saturday, Oct. 19—Puppies and Pumpkins, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 1-3 p.m., 903-723-6143
Saturday, Oct. 19—Crazy Quilting 101, 1-3 p.m., Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Oct. 19—Fabric Flower Class, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Oct. 19—Dogwood Jamboree, Palestine High School Auditorium, 903 729-7080
Sunday, Oct. 20—Fields Chapel Cemetery annual homecoming, 11 a.m., Fields Chapel United Methodist Church
Saturday, Oct. 26—Open House, 12-5 p.m., Rock Bottom Ranch, 9 a.m., 903-727-2550
Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park—4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684
Saturday, Oct. 26—Hot Pepper Festival, Main Street Palestine, 903-723-3014
Saturday, Oct. 26—Fall Fest, 5-8 p.m., By God's Grace Ministries, 903-373-1482
Monday, Oct. 28—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 903-731-8414
Saturday, Nov. 2—United Way Robin Hood Banquet, 6 p.m., The Barn at Cypress Ridge, 903-727-8798
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
