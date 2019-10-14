Featured Event: Pumpkin patches in Palestine
Palestine is turning up pumpkins, from cooking to painting to riding the rails. Grace Methodist Church has several events scheduled this week to draw visitors to its pumpkin patch, which is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to today's pumpkin cooking class, from 1-3 p.m., families can enjoy the Pumpkin Fun Run Thursday at 6 p.m., Puppies and Pumpkins, Saturday, 1-3 p.m., and the Pumpkin Pie Social, Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Another family-friendly event is the Pumpkin Patch Express at the Texas State Railroad's Palestine Depot every Saturday this month, at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. For information about events at Grace United Methodist Church, contact the church office at 903-723-6143. For information about the Texas State Railroad, call 855-632-7729.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.—Real Estate Committee meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8414
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Texas Legal Services Clinic, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1-3 p.m.—Pumpkin Cooking Class, Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
2 p.m.—Caregiver Support Group, Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living, 903-729-7505
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Citizens for the Constitution, 6:30 p.m., Rhone Funeral Home
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Oct. 16
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
11 a.m.—Birthdays with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
4:30 p.m.—Civil Service Commission meeting, City Hall conference room, 903-731-8414
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Oct. 17
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
2 p.m.—Diabetic Support Group, Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living, 903-729-7505
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
6-7 p.m.—Pumpkin Fun Run, Grace Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
6:30 p.m.—Cakes and Corks, Southern Charm Bakery, 315-405-5690
7 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Oct. 18
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6-8 p.m.—Paint and Sip at the Patch (21 and older), Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
7:30 p.m.—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
7:30 p.m.-12 a.m.—Fright Night, Palestine Firefighters Association, 3500 W. Oak St.
Saturday, Oct. 19
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch Express, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Puppies and Pumpkins, Grace United Methodist Church, 1-3 p.m., 903-723-6143
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Fabric Flower Class, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
1-3 p.m.—Crazy Quilting 101, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
7 p.m.—Dogwood Jamboree, 7 p.m., Palestine High School Auditorium, 903-729-7080
7 p.m.-12 a.m.—Haunted Museum Ghost Hunt, Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
7:30 p.m.—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
Sunday, Oct. 20
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.—Pumpkin Pie Social, Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
11 a.m.—Fields Chapel Cemetery annual homecoming, Fields Chapel United Methodist Church
2 p.m.—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
Monday, Oct. 21
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, Jacksonville
9 a.m.-8 p.m.—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Oct. 22-Thursday, Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143
Tuesday, Oct. 22—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 903-221-6233
Tuesday, Oct. 22-Saturday, Oct. 1—Scarecrow Trail, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville, 903-393-4014
Thursday, Oct. 24—Swing Dance Lessons, 6 p.m. and Dance withe Deep Waters, 6-9:30 p.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Oct. 25-Sunday, Oct. 27—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
Friday, Oct. 25—Movie Night, 8-9 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
Friday. Oct. 25-Sunday, Oct. 27—Lone Star Blues and Heritage Festival, Salmon Lake Park, 717-208-6807
Saturday, Oct. 26—Pumpkin Spice Lattes, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch, 903-723-6143
Saturday, Oct. 26—Open House, 12-5 p.m., Rock Bottom Ranch, 9 a.m., 903-727-2550
Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park—4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684
Saturday, Oct. 26—Hot Pepper Festival, Main Street Palestine, 903-723-3014
Saturday, Oct. 26—Fall Fest, 5-8 p.m., By God's Grace Ministries, 903-373-1482
Saturday, Oct. 26—Chili's Street Dance, Oxbow Hollow, 903-221-6233
Monday, Oct. 28—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 903-731-8414
Monday, Oct. 28—Grief Support Group, 1 p.m., Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living, 903-729-7505
Thursday. Oct. 31—Fall Festival, 6-8 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 903-723-6143
Thursday, Oct. 31—Halloween Costume Party, 10:30 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Saturday, Nov. 2—United Way Robin Hood Banquet, 6 p.m., The Barn at Cypress Ridge, 903-727-8798
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.