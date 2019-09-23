Featured Event: El Camino, The Texas Gravel Adventure
This week's homecoming events at Palestine High School will be big, but you'll also want to turn out for El Camino, The Texas Gravel Adventure, which begins 7 a.m. Saturday. About 350 cyclists – including many professionals from around the country – will grind through three different courses of dirt backroads from Palestine to Grapeland.
Registration for this year's race is closed, but everyone can join the fun, which includes live music at Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, a vendor market in Oxbow Hollow featuring foods, vintage clothing and crafts, bounce houses, and fun competitions for guests. For information, call 903-221-6233.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11:45 a.m.—Nutrition Ed with Holly Black, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-9 p.m.—Double Pumpkin Painting Party, Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Sept. 25
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Storytime with Cherokee Cloggers, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Sept. 26
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
6 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
7-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Deep Waters, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Sept. 27
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6 p.m.—Rock Bottom Ranch Pajama Party Fundraiser, 903-727-2550
Saturday, Sept. 28
7 a.m.—El Camino: The Texas Gravel Adventure (bicycle tour), Old Town Palestine, 903-221-6233
8 a.m.—Pumpkin Fun Run, Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Montalba Fall Fest, 10 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
10 a.m.—Pokemon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Gourd Birdhouse Painting and Marbelizing Class, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
12-2 p.m.—Friends Book Donation Day, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Monday, Sept. 29
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5 p.m.—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 903-731-8414
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8, 15, and 22—Let's 'Fall' into Painting, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Tuesday, Oct. 1—National Night Out, Palestine Police Department, 903-727-8798
Friday, Oct. 4—Fall Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Oct. 5, 12—Crazy Quilting 101, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Oct. 5—Paint Palestine Pink Annual Walk/Run, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., Texas Oncology
Saturday, Oct. 5—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
Saturday, Oct. 5—Frankston Community Health Fair, Frankston United Methodist Church, 903-876-2235
Saturday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 15—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville
Saturday, Oct. 12, Annual Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet, 903-729-6066
Friday, Oct. 18-Sunday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 25-27—Blithe Spirit, Texas Theatre, 903-922-1126
Saturday, Oct. 19—Fabric Flower Class, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
Sunday, Oct. 13-Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143
Saturday, Oct. 26—Open House, 12-5 p.m., Rock Bottom Ranch, 9 a.m., 903-727-2550
Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park - 4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684
Saturday, Oct. 26—Hot Pepper Festival, Main Street Palestine, 903-723-3014
Saturday, Nov. 2—United Way Robin Hood Banquet, 6 p.m., The Barn at Cypress Ridge, 903-727-8798
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
