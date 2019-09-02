Featured Event: Community Garage Sale at PHS
The Palestine High School Choir is holding a community garage sale in the PHS parking lot this Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., but if you'd like to sell items, sign up now. Vendors can rent spaces— the size of two parking spots—for $25 each, but they must pre-register, and set-up must occur before the sale begins Saturday morning.
The garage sale will raise money for the varsity choir's trip to Carnegie Hall in March, where about 17 students will perform in New York City—and visit historic and educaational sites.
Spaces can be reserved through the Palestine Visitor Center website at www.visitpalestine.com. Patrons can also call the Visitor's Center at 903-723-3014 to reserve a space.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
12 p.m.—Parks Advisory Board meeting, 903-731-8414
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
5:30-9:30 p.m.—Red Cross Class, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Sept. 4
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Sept. 5
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Sept. 6
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Saturday, Sept. 7
8 a.m.—Jacquelyn Sky Foundation's 5K GOLD Run, Texas State Railroad Park
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Community Garage Sale, Palestine High School parking lot, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-4 p.m.—Elkhart Community Festival, Parker Street, Elkhart, Texas
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6-10 p.m.—BARC, the Humane Society Dinner, Knights of Columbus Hall, 6-10 p.m., 903-729-8074
Monday, Sept. 9
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
6 p.m.—Anderson County Republican Club meeting, Commercial Bank of East Texas
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Mondays and Wednesdays, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Sept. 10—Family Law Clinic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Tuesday, Sept. 10—Anderson County Retired Educators meeting, 11:30 a.m., Old Magnolia Mercantile
Tuesday, Sept. 10—Vietnam Veterans of America September potluck dinner and meeting, 6 p.m., DAV/VVA Hall, 927 Gardner Drive
Thursday, Sept. 12—Bowling for Business Networking League Kickoff, 5:45 p.m., Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
Saturday, Sept. 14—Country Fair in Fairfield, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 817-988-8533
Saturday. Sept. 14—Meet & Greet, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion and Auxiliary, 927 Gardner Drive
Saturday, Sept. 14—Rotary Gala, 6-11 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall
Saturday, Sept. 14—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Friday, Sept. 20—Living Legacy Scholarship Banquet, The Place, 907 E. Murchison St., 903-480-2635
Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21—Rusk Steam Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Friday, Sept. 20-Saturday, Sept. 21—1974 Palestine High School Class Reunion, 903-731-2093
Saturday, Sept. 21—Boots 'n Jeans Dinner & Dance, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-729-2463
Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28—Rock Bottom Ranch Pajama Party Fundraiser, 903-727-2550
Saturday, Sept. 28—Pokemon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Sept. 28—Montalba Fall Fest, 10 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
Saturday, Sept. 28—El Camino 105: Texas Gravel Adventure (bicycle tour), 7 a.m., Old Town Palestine, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Sept. 28—Pumpkin Fun Run, 8 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Oct. 5—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
Saturday, Oct. 5—Frankston Community Health Fair, Frankston United Methodist Church, 903-876-2235
Saturday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 15—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville
Saturday, Oct. 12, Annual Chamber Banquet, 903-729-6066
Sunday, Oct. 13-Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143
Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park - 4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.