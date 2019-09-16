Featured Event: 2019 Living Legacy Scholarship Banquet
Anderson County Negro Historical Preservation Committee is hosting the 2019 Living Legacy Scholarship Banquet with the theme, Living the Dream, Friday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m., at The Place, 907 East Murchison St., in Palestine.
Kimberly Ratcliff will lead the ceremony, and Lisa Proctor of Lufkin will be the guest speaker. Advance tickets are $20. Tickets at the door will be $25. There is a group discount. For more information, contact Bobbie Smith at 903-480-2635, Lola Abron 214-499-3399 or Shirley Davis at 903-948-4953.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
3 a.m.-3 p.m.—Operation Read Donut Day, Jocelyn's Donuts,
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Citizens for the Constitution, Rhone Funeral Home
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Sept. 18
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Preschool Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.-7 p.m.—Operation Read Good Eats for a Good Cause, Chili's Palestine, 903-729-1122
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
8-10 p.m.—Elkhart Bonfire and Pep Rally
Thursday, Sept. 19
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
6:30-7:30 p.m.—Cakes & Corks, Southern Charm Bakery, Old Magnolia Mercantile
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Sept. 20
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Steam Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6 p.m.— 2019 Living Legacy Scholarship Banquet, The Place, 903-480-2635
Palestine High School Class of 1974 45th Reunion, 903-731-2093
Saturday, Sept. 21
All day—Palestine High School Class of 1974 45th Reunion, 903-731-2093
7 a.m.-7 p.m. Operation Read Pancake Dinner, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-724-5358
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Steam Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Meet & Greet, American Legion and Auxiliary, 927 Gardner Drive
7-8:30 p.m.—Boots 'n Jeans Dinner and Dance, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-729-2463
Monday, Sept. 16
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5 p.m.—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5 p.m., 903-731-8414
6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Sept. 24—Nutrition Ed with Holly Black, 11:45 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Tuesday, Sept. 24—Double Pumpkin Painting Party, 6-9 p.m., Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28—Rock Bottom Ranch Pajama Party Fundraiser, 903-727-2550
Saturday, Sept. 28—El Camino 105: Texas Gravel Adventure (bicycle tour), 7 a.m., Old Town Palestine, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Sept. 28—Pumpkin Fun Run, 8 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
Saturday, Sept. 28—Pokemon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Sept. 28—Montalba Fall Fest, 10 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384
Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Sept. 28—Gourd Birdhouse Painting & Marbleizing Class, Old Town Vintage, 903-221-6233
Saturday, Sept. 28—Kenny McCann at Shelton Gin Patio, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
Saturday, Oct. 5—Frankston Community Health Fair, Frankston United Methodist Church, 903-876-2235
Saturday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 15—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville
Saturday, Oct. 12, Annual Chamber Banquet, 903-729-6066
Sunday, Oct. 13-Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143
Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park - 4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684
