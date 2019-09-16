Let's Go

Featured Event: 2019 Living Legacy Scholarship Banquet

Anderson County Negro Historical Preservation Committee is hosting the 2019 Living Legacy Scholarship Banquet with the theme, Living the Dream, Friday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m., at The Place, 907 East Murchison St., in Palestine.

Kimberly Ratcliff will lead the ceremony, and Lisa Proctor of Lufkin will be the guest speaker. Advance tickets are $20. Tickets at the door will be $25. There is a group discount. For more information, contact Bobbie Smith at 903-480-2635, Lola Abron 214-499-3399 or Shirley Davis at 903-948-4953.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

3 a.m.-3 p.m.—Operation Read Donut Day, Jocelyn's Donuts,

8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

6:30 p.m.—Citizens for the Constitution, Rhone Funeral Home

6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418

6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, Sept. 18

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Preschool Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.-7 p.m.—Operation Read Good Eats for a Good Cause, Chili's Palestine, 903-729-1122

12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

8-10 p.m.—Elkhart Bonfire and Pep Rally

Thursday, Sept. 19

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

5:45 p.m.—Bowling for Business Networking League, Palestine Bowling Center, 903-729-6066

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

6:30-7:30 p.m.—Cakes & Corks, Southern Charm Bakery, Old Magnolia Mercantile

7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Friday, Sept. 20

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Rusk Steam Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

6 p.m.— 2019 Living Legacy Scholarship Banquet, The Place, 903-480-2635

Palestine High School Class of 1974 45th Reunion, 903-731-2093

Saturday, Sept. 21

All day—Palestine High School Class of 1974 45th Reunion, 903-731-2093

7 a.m.-7 p.m. Operation Read Pancake Dinner, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-724-5358

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

11 a.m.—Rusk Steam Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Meet & Greet, American Legion and Auxiliary, 927 Gardner Drive

7-8:30 p.m.—Boots 'n Jeans Dinner and Dance, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-729-2463

Monday, Sept. 16

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

5 p.m.—City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting, 5 p.m., 903-731-8414

6:30-8 p.m.—8 Week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, Sept. 24—Nutrition Ed with Holly Black, 11:45 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Tuesday, Sept. 24—Double Pumpkin Painting Party, 6-9 p.m., Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121

Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28—Rock Bottom Ranch Pajama Party Fundraiser, 903-727-2550

Saturday, Sept. 28—El Camino 105: Texas Gravel Adventure (bicycle tour), 7 a.m., Old Town Palestine, 903-221-6233

Saturday, Sept. 28—Pumpkin Fun Run, 8 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384

Saturday, Sept. 28—Pokemon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Saturday, Sept. 28—Montalba Fall Fest, 10 a.m., Montalba Community Center, 903-549-2384

Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Saturday, Sept. 28—Gourd Birdhouse Painting & Marbleizing Class, Old Town Vintage, 903-221-6233

Saturday, Sept. 28—Kenny McCann at Shelton Gin Patio, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014

Saturday, Oct. 5—Frankston Community Health Fair, Frankston United Methodist Church, 903-876-2235

Saturday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 15—Scarecrow Trail & Fall Plant Sale, Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville

Saturday, Oct. 12, Annual Chamber Banquet, 903-729-6066

Sunday, Oct. 13-Oct. 31—Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 903-723-6143

Saturday, Oct. 26—Centerville Arts Committee 2nd Annual Art in the Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Fort Boggy State Park - 4994 Hwy 75 South, Centerville, Texas, 903-536-7684

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

