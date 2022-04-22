Fairy Garden Trail
7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 2 through May 31
There is so much more to explore in Davey Dogwood Park this spring! The 5.5 miles of driving trails make for some amazing views, but park the car and step onto the trails and see how many of our hidden fairy gardens you can find!
Fun for all ages. Open daily from dawn to dusk.
1836 Chuckwagon Races
Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24
Diamond B Ranch
The 1836 takes place during the celebration of Texas’s Independence every year at the Diamond B Ranch in Neches, Texas. There are multiple divisions of wagon races as well as trail rides, dutch oven cook’n classes, herd dog demonstrations, hoof care clinics, horse auction, barn dances and karaoke, live music, cowboy church and much more! The gates are open to camping the Monday prior to the races and is on a first come first serve basis. Whether coming to participate are to watch for the week or for the day, you will enjoy a truly unique Western event that you won’t want to miss!
1836ChurchWagonRace.com/schedule-of-events/
Healthy Livestock Naturally
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23
This is a two day workshop with Steve Campbell from Taylor Made Cattle, Dr. Will Winters and Christine Martin of The Regen Ranch on how to have healthy cattle naturally. Topics covered in the workshop include how to have your herd of cows eat 20 to 40% less than they do now, how to "see" tenderness on the hoof, how to treat your livestock without chemicals and how to decide what practices to implement in your operation. For more information and to register, https://bit.ly/3tHdoPc
Aces & 8’s at Nuna’s Cajun
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Seafood, crawfish and live music. Aces and 8’s is a three-piece band out of Longview. BYOB. Nuna’s Cajun is located at 204 US Park Road 70 in Palestine.
Live music at Hambone’s
7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Enjoy Brian Grace and JC Pringle in concert at Hambone's, 213 E Crawford St in Palestine.
The Classics Go To Broadway
2 p.m. Sunday, April 24
Presented at the First Presbyterian Church of Palestine, “The Classics Go to Broadway” has a starring performance by internationally acclaimed tenor Nick Palance. Nick will take you on a journey through West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera and an aria or two as well as a tribute to Ukraine. Featured on the program with Nick will be virtuoso pianists Haoyue Liang and Jingshu Zhao with a two piano performance of the "Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture", and in the Young Talent segment, Estella Ortiz and Horbin Hughes will sing "Somewhere."
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. Plan to enjoy a thrilling afternoon of some of the world's great music live.
410 Ave. A in Palestine
903-729-5730
TVCC Board Meeting
7:30 p.m. Monday, April 25
The Trinity Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 25 in the board room of the Orval Pirtle Administration Building. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. for the board members in the administration conference room where no business will be discussed.
Meet & Greet with Amy Thomas Ward for 87th District Judge
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26
Meet 87th District Judge Court Judge Candidate Amy Thomas Ward from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at Old Magnolia. Anderson County residents are invited to stop by, meet Ward, ask questions and get to know her. Light snacks and drinks provided by Old Magnolia and bakery treats from LuLu & Kakes.
Travelers for a Good time Reunion
April 28 through April 30
Brown’s Oasis, 1433 in Palestine, will host the Travelers for a Good Time Reunion April 28 through April 30. Admission is $15 each night and includes food and live entertainment. The newly formed Palestine Buffalo Soldiers chapter, the “Henry Flipper Buffalo Soldiers East Texas Chapter, will host members of the National Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th Horse Cavalry Association – Leadership Team who will conduct a Meet & Greet session from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Admission for the Meet & Greet is free. The Palestine Buffalo Soldiers chapter is named in honor of Henry Flipper, the first African-American to graduate from West Point.
The Henry Flipper Buffalo Soldiers East Texas Chapter is accepting new members For more information, contact Rodney Terry at 253-241-9803 or email peoplehelpingpeoplemoving@hotmail.com.
Montalba Market Days
8 a.m.t o 5 p.m. Friday, April 29 through Saturday, Apr 30
The Montalba Community, Hwy 10 at FM 321 in Montalba, is hosting a Market Day weekend. All proceeds will be used for the community center upkeep. Vendors needed. Rental for a 10x10 space is $35.
For more information call Christy at 903-948-8553.
Bralys 90th Birthday
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 13
Bralys Hardware, 420 W. in Palestine, is celebrating its 90th year in business. Refreshments/lunch, live music, photo booth, giveaways and sales.
Cedar Creek Cemetery Cleanup Day
10 a.m. Saturday, May 21
Cedar Creek Cemetery is hosting its annual cleanup day at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21. Bring gardening tools, brooms, etc. For more information contact any board member or Pam Alford at 903-724-4935.
Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Local growers still have plant starters to share as well as meat, eggs, crafts, jams and pickles. There will be another acoustic jam session, so grab your instrument and head to the Palestine Farmers Market, 815 W Spring Street.
Trivia Night at the Pint
Monday nights
7 p.m.
Test your knowledge at the Pint and Barrel on trivia night. Teams of up to five people. Cost is $10 per team. Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, 302 E. Crawford St. in Palestine.
Music Circle Monday
Monday nights
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
The 10 Spot Education and Event Center
201 E. Commerce, #205
Jacksonville, TX
903-541-0013
Bring your instrument and come jam along with our music friends.
Rotating schedule of hosts including Sonny Powers, Jodi Westendorf, Wayne Yeargain and Eddy Chastain. Coffee, drinks and some snacks available.
$2 admission
Singles Group
Looking for a fun group of singles to spend time with? Look no further. Come to Lone Pine Baptist Church, 299 N. US 287 in Palestine. Our singles meet 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday for Bible Study with Billy Webb. We will be hosting a lot of fun activities throughout the year and will keep you posted. For more information call Anneita Piediscalzi at 409-313-0409
Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Anderson County Young Republican Club
Get involved! A new Anderson County Young Republican Club has been formed to get a younger generation more involved in what’s going on in our country and country. For more information email andersoncountyyrs@gmail.com.
