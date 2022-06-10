Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Local growers still have plant starters to share as well as meat, eggs, crafts, jams and pickles. There will be another acoustic jam session, so grab your instrument and head to the Palestine Farmers Market, 815 W Spring Street.
Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Lake Creek Blueberry Farm
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open Daily
Join us at Lake Creek Blueberry Farm in Montalba, TX for the best fruit, service and family experience! This year, we will offer pre-picked and u-pick options. Please email us at lakecreekblueberries@gmail.com or call at 903-386-8200 if you have any questions. See you at the farm!
Open Daily
Summer Sparkles & Fun Feathers Event
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11
Join us at Broken Boutique for a fun and sparkly event Saturday. Amanda Conley will be on-site tying strands of hair tinsel and feathers into lovely locks.
For all ages, come one come ALL
Kokedamas with Sherri
Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11
Hey all you plant people! Our very own Plant Lady, Sherri, will be holding a class at Basket Kase. Limited seating. You don't want to miss this. Have fun and take a plant home with you. Tickets: basketkasegiftstore.square.site
Summer Kids Festival
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 12
There will be drinks, music, free games, face painting, glitter braid hair and more at Reagan Park. Tickets are being sold for a raffle for a full set of nails, a full set of eyelash extensions and a facial.
Curious Summer Campsite
9 a.m. to 12 noon June 13 through June 24
Have Fun at Curious Summer Day Camp. Reduced camper fee is $50. Register with full camper fee by June 1. Camp must have a minimum of eight to make. To register, go to https://thecuriousmuseum.org/camps/. Questions? Email us at curious.imagine@gmail.com.
Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable American Flags
American Legion Post 85 invites Anderson County to come out for the “Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable American Flags” at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at Reagan Park. This ceremony has been an integral part of the American Legion and a ritual since 1937. If you have faded, tattered or torn U.S American Flags please bring them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 to American Legion Post 85 at 927 Gardner Street or you may bring them from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 18 to Reagan Park, before the ceremony.
Palestine Juneteenth Celebration
The annual parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18 from Calhoun Park to the Anderson County Courthouse followed by a short program. A Vendor’s Fair will also be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at By God’s Grace Ministries, 119 Kickapoo St.
The Healing Music Concert Tour
Jamie Jorge will be in concert, with his Healing Music Concert Tour, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Elkhart Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2253 E. Hwy 294.
Piney Wood Express Steam Engine
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16 through June 30
A historic steam locomotive is the muscle that pulls the consist of cars representing a bygone form of notable travel. From the moment one steps aboard a vintage 1920’s car, the excitement of being on the rails is exhilarating. This four-hour round-trip train adventure departing from Palestine, with an hour layover at the Rusk depot, takes passengers on a journey through the impressive Piney Woods and 135 years of history. Relaxed seating, thoughtful décor and friendly, responsive attendants add to the ambiance of the scenic journey afforded by travelers a century ago. The four-hour trip includes comfortable seating, food and adult beverage service, and historic narration on a rail journey that whisks you back into another century. Most cars are climate-controlled, have restrooms, access a concession car stocked with snacks and kid-friendly and adult beverages. All seats have views along the Piney Woods route and narration and music highlight the trip. Five different accommodations are offered to savor the Texas State Railroad experience: Caboose, Presidential, Observation Dome, First Class, Open-Air Coach, and ADA Coaches are available.
For more information or tickets, call 855-632-7729 or log onto www.TexasStateRailroad.net.
Online Auction at Ye Olde Auction House
7 p.m. June 17
Take a first look as we add hundreds of great items over the next few days. For more information log onto www.yeoldeauctionhouse.net.
Dogwood Jamboree
7 p.m. Saturday, June 18
A live classic country music and comedy show at the Palestine High School Auditorium, Hwy 287 South and Loop 256. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. All adult Tickets are $18. For more information or tickets call 903-729-7080. Call for special hotel rates 903-729-6070 or 903-724-2556.
The Speakeasy Special
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 24
Attention all you Bootleggers, Flappers, Raccoon Coats, Bathtub Gin Bathers, Flagpole Sitters and Marathon Dancers! Join us as we journey back in time 100 years to an era of prosperity, indulgence and carefree living on the “The Speakeasy Special.” Dress to impress in your preferred 20’s attire. Our adventure begins at the Palestine depot on June 24, where we will promptly board the train at 5 p.m. We will traverse the tracks to our Rusk, Depot whilst enjoying freshly made appetizers and listening to the sounds of the 1920’s era tunes. We will disembark at our Rusk Depot and enjoy a live Jazz band and a 1920’s themed dinner by the lake and under the stars. Several pricing and seating options are available. Included in the rates for this event are a champagne or cider toast, freshly prepared appetizers, dinner and dessert with iced tea or water and a commemorative gift from your visit on “The Speakeasy Special.” Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase on the train and at the depot. This is an adult only event. ADA compliant coaches are available. This is a roundtrip excursion. To reserve tickets please visit our website at Texasstaterailroad.net and go to our booking calendar June 24. You may also contact our reservations desk directly at 855-632-7729. Reserve your tickets now as this event will sell out.
Ghost Hunt at the Historic Bower Mansion
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 29, July 30
Over 140 years old, the Historic Bowers Mansion is a stunning location, one of Palestine’s most beautiful historic homes. However, beneath that eye-pleasing facade, the home hides a dark secret – it was the scene of a murder-suicide back in the ’50s, and there’ve been numerous suspicious deaths in the home over the years. Historic Bowers Mansion in the small East Texas city of Palestine is quickly growing a reputation for one of the most haunted locations in the country. Somewhat of a local legend, until recently no other paranormal group has been able to investigate this Texas Historic Landmark. Join Haunted Rooms America as we try and communicate with the spirits that are waiting to share their story with you. Tickets are selling fast. Book tickets at www.hauntedrooms.com.
Wines in the Pines
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 13 through Sept. 9
Join us for our 2022 “Wines in the Pines” train. We will be departing the Palestine Railroad Depot at 6 p.m. and journey through the Piney Woods of East Texas while sampling the fine wines of Red 55 Winery, located in Lindale. Red 55 Wines are the signature wine of the Texas State Railroad. Wine samplings will be paired with appetizers that appropriately complement each wine. We will make our way to Rusk Railroad Depot, guided by the moonlight, where we will stop and have dinner. Menu will be announced closer to the event date. All wines sampled as well as other alcoholic and non-alcoholic options will be available for purchase. Each ticket holder will also receive a Texas State Railroad wine glass as a memento from your evening with us! Our first Wine Train of the season is scheduled for May 13, 2022. This is a popular event so book early by logging onto texasstaterailroad.net or calling 855-632-7729.
Trivia Night at the Pint
Monday nights
7 p.m.
Test your knowledge at the Pint and Barrel on trivia night. Teams of up to five people. Cost is $10 per team. Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, 302 E. Crawford St. in Palestine.
