To say Carol Watts has lived life to the fullest would be an understatement. A Palestine native, Watts and her husband spent many years traveling abroad as missionaries with stops in amazing destinations such as Australia and the Samoan Islands.
Now, after returning to the Palestine area about seven years ago, Watts has focused her attention on her past love of art and painting.
This week, she has been working on one of the many new cast concrete locomotive engines that have arrived to accompany the many decorated cabooses dotting Palestine’s landscape for several years.
“Hugh Summers asked me to paint this one,” Watts said. “It will be my second engine. The first faces Spring Street. It’s the bright red one.”
A quick glance at the engine tells you all you need to know about Watts’ style: she is a perfectionist. While there is no wrong way to paint these castings, Watts chooses to do so in a way that captures as many of the realistic details as possible.
“It takes me quite a while to complete one of these,” Watts said. “I take my time because I want to get it right.”
Having set up on the East Main Street sidewalk outside Old Town Vintage, Watts is learning a lot about being a street artist.
“You would be surprised at how many people stop here,” Watts said with a laugh. “Some want to see the train and visit about it, but lots of people stop to ask directions. I’ve really had to brush up on everybody’s location!”
She also learned a few things from her first project.
“Mr. Summers was nice enough to raise this one off the ground for me,” Watts said. “When I painted the red one, it was all the way on the ground. I had to bring my yoga mat and lay down to paint the low parts. I’m getting too old for that!”
Watts found her artistic calling around the age of 23. She started doing woodwork and painting as a hobby and continued for many years until she and her husband left for their mission journeys. Rediscovering her artistic side has proven to be a welcome return.
“About 25 to 30 years ago, I built and painted a paper towel holder,” Watts said. “A while back I was shopping at Hope Station and discovered it for sale. It made me happy thinking about how long it may have been in someone’s kitchen and that it was still around.”
Of course, she bought it and brought it home.
Once this project is complete, Watts has been asked to paint a few more of the locomotives. She is excited at the prospect of having her art displayed around town.
“I guess it’s just in my DNA,” Watts said. “I love making things beautiful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.