Rosemary Biel has been a big part of the East Texas art and culture scene for many years. During that time she has amassed a rather large collection of art, both from the local area and abroad.
Saturday, June 4, she will offer more than 50 pieces from her personal collection for sale to the public.
“I started off with a little over 30 pieces to sell, but it’s grown to over 50,” Biel said.
The list of artists is quite extensive. Palestine artists such as Miyoko Callaway, Rusty Davis, Eleanor Eilenberger, Jennifer Edgell, Sharon Davis, Greg Laudidio, Patsy Irons, David Tripp and Deanna Frye will all be featured. Elkhart artists Cynthia A. Clark, Jacob Worthington, Luis Banuelos, Barbara Stewart, Amanda Molandes LaBasso and Pearl Martin will also be on display, as well as prints from New York, Boston, Fort Worth, Dallas and Virginia Beach.
Also featured will be a series of locomotive photography placemats, both framed and unframed. Biel’s son, Charlie Biel was the primary photographer on this project, which features Locomotives from Union Pacific, BNSF and other major railroads. Biel’s photo of the Big Boy in Laramie, Wyoming was recently published in Cowcatcher train magazine.
Biel, who has been a longtime supporter and participant in the arts scene in Anderson, Houston, Smith, Tarrant and Dallas counties is looking forward to seeing her collection bring new joy to other appreciators and collectors.
“This art deserves new homes to be enjoyed and appreciated,” Biel said. “A portion of the proceeds will benefit local non-profits such as Elkhart FFA, Keep Elkhart Beautiful, Inc. and the Elkhart Education Foundation.”
The show and sale will be at the Redlands Hotel, at 400 N. Queen St. in Palestine, Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
For more information call 903-948-8148.
