Author Harold “Tex” Midkiff enjoyed a mini-class reunion for the Palestine High School Class of ‘68 during his book signing Tuesday evening at The Redlands Hotel.
At least 12 members of the class, including Joe Ed Johnston, showed up to visit and get their copy of Midkiff’s book Hidden History of East Texas, released on July 27, signed.
Midkiff’s newest book begins in deep East Texas with the search for French explorer La Salle’s grave, chases Spanish gold in Upshur County, and visits the Longview nightclub that hosted both Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.
Readers also travel to Austin where George Armstrong Custer was stationed, meanders over to Bryan, the last meeting place of Hood’s Texas Brigade, and introduces to a cast of characters that include Old Rip, Jack Lummus, Vernon Wayne Howell, Candace and Peter Ellis Bean and David Koresh.
Remarkable places of interest on this journey include Buttermilk Creek, the Aurora UFO crash site, the Reo Palm Isle, La Grange and Palestine.
The Palestine High School Alumni and has a bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University, graduating cum laude.
Midkiff is a writer, storyteller, local historian and retired VP of the Pinkerton National Detective Agency, he is both a Certified Protection Professional and a Certified Fraud Examiner.
He has penned four other books, including divorce made SIMPLE (In 100 Difficult and Very Expensive Lessons), Some People Call It and The Midkiffs – Early Tejas Settlers and Sons of Old Virginia. He is also a featured columnist for the Community Chronicle and Fencepost, and BassMaster magazine.
Midkiff and his wife, LaJuana, live at Lake Fork near Yantis, Texas.
