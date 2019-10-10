Photo: 10-11 DAR members
Cutline: the William Findley Chapter, Palestine, of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) show the display they designed to showcase a new book they purchased for the library, “Betsy Ross and the Making of America.” From left: June Francis, Lynette Jackson, Charlene Price, and Joyce Thorn.
Local Daughters donate Ross book
By Lisa Tang
Some historians still question who made the first American flag, but Charlene Price, a local Daughter of the American Revolution, has no doubt Betsy Ross was responsible.
After reading “Betsy Ross and the Making of America” by Marla Miller, Price was impressed with Ross's knowledge as a seamstress. The book is full of details about the seamstress's craft, and even explains how to make a five-pointed star—from just one cut.
Price and other members of the William Findley Chapter, Palestine, of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), read the book as part of a service project. They donated a copy to Palestine Public Library as a service project in honor of NSDAR's National Day of Service Recognition on Friday.
President Joyce Thorn and members June Francis and Lynette Jackson were also there to present the book and honor the famous flag designer, as well as promote the book's circulation. The display stands in front of the library, beside the library's circulation desk.
Librarians Theresa Holden and Ana Sanchez accepted the book and thanked the group for the donation.
About 125 years old, DAR is a nationwide nonprofit organization with about 180,000 members. DAR does many projects to educate communities, preserve American history, and promote patriotism. Its membership consists of women directly descended from soldiers or others involved in the United States' fight for independence during the Revolutionary period.
Price said she enjoyed reading the book and hopes others will enjoy learning more about Ross and her talents. “George Washington wanted a six-point star, but she convinced him to use a five-point star, because it was easier to make,” she said.
