Fairy Garden Trial
7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 2 through May 31
There is so much more to explore in Davey Dogwood Park this spring! The 5.5 miles of driving trails make for some amazing views, but park the car and step onto the trails and see how many of our hidden fairy gardens you can find!
Fun for all ages. Open daily from dawn to dusk.
Elkhart Annual City-wide Cleanup
8 a.m. Saturday, April 9,
The Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a citywide cleanup from 8 a.m. until dumpsters are full for residents of the city of Elkhart at the Elkhart Fire Station on Hwy. 19. No tires or paint allowed.
Community Singing
10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9
The Montalba Historical Chapel is hosting a Community Singing from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9. Enjoy gospel, folk and patriotic music. For more information contact Sheryl Poff, 903-731-3350 or Wanda Bing-Thompson, 903-391-7574.
Let’s Get It Hoppin’ Goat Yoga
12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Spring has sprung! Come celebrate and "get it hoppin" with some goat yoga fun! Price includes one hour of yoga, use of our mats, goat time afterwards, and pics with the goats. Oh My Goat Yoga is located at 214 ACR 469 in Palestine. Tickets https://www.ohmygoatyoga.com/events/lets-get-it-ho...
Easter Egg Hunt
1 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Children’s Easter Egg Hunt hosted by VFW Post 8924, 160 ACR 2101 in Palestine. This is a public event. There will be an Easter egg hunt, hamburgers, hot dogs and a silent auction.
Community Easter Concert
2 p.m. Sunday, April 10
The Anderson County Community Chorus invites you to attend a free concert, “A Time for Alleluia” by Joseph M Martin and directed by Rhonda Herrington at Southside Baptist Church. Admission is free.
Anderson County Republican Club
The Anderson County Republican Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11 at the 1855 Steakhouse and Seafood Company. The speaker will be Emily Cook, our SREC with the Republican Party. Water, tea and coffee will be provided.
1836 Chuckwagon Races
Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24
Diamond B Ranch
The 1836 takes place during the celebration of Texas’s Independence every year at the Diamond B Ranch in Neches, Texas. There are multiple divisions of wagon races as well as trail rides, dutch oven cook’n classes, herd dog demonstrations, hoof care clinics, horse auction, barn dances and karaoke, live music, cowboy church and much more! The gates are open to camping the Monday prior to the races and is on a first come first serve basis. Whether coming to participate are to watch for the week or for the day, you will enjoy a truly unique Western event that you won’t want to miss!
1836ChurchWagonRace.com/schedule-of-events/
Healthy Livestock Naturally
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23
This is a two day workshop with Steve Campbell from Taylor Made Cattle, Dr. Will Winters and Christine Martin of The Regen Ranch on how to have healthy cattle naturally. Topics covered in the workshop include how to have your herd of cows eat 20 to 40% less than they do now, how to "see" tenderness on the hoof, how to treat your livestock without chemicals and how to decide what practices to implement in your operation. For more information and to register, https://bit.ly/3tHdoPc
Aces & 8’s at Nuna’s Cajun
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Seafood, crawfish and live music. Aces and 8’s is a three-piece band out of Longview. BYOB. Nuna’s Cajun is located at 204 US Park Road 70 in Palestine.
Live music at Hambone’s
7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Enjoy Brian Grace and JC Pringle in concert at Hambone's, 213 E Crawford St in Palestine.
The Classics Go To Broadway
2 p.m. Sunday, April 24
Presented at the First Presbyterian Church of Palestine, “The Classics Go to Broadway” has a starring performance by internationally acclaimed tenor Nick Palance. Nick will take you on a journey through West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera and an aria or two as well as a tribute to Ukraine. Featured on the program with Nick will be virtuoso pianists Haoyue Liang and Jingshu Zhao with a two piano performance of the "Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture", and in the Young Talent segment, Estella Ortiz and Horbin Hughes will sing "Somewhere".
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. Plan to enjoy a thrilling afternoon of some of the world's great music live.
410 Ave. A in Palestine
903-729-5730
Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Local growers still have plant starters to share as well as meat, eggs, crafts, jams and pickles. There will be another acoustic jam session, so grab your instrument and head to the Palestine Farmers Market, 815 W Spring Street.
Trivia Night at the Pint
Monday nights
7 p.m.
Test your knowledge at the Pint and Barrel on trivia night. Teams of up to five people. Cost is $10 per team. Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, 302 E. Crawford St. in Palestine.
Music Circle Monday
Monday nights
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
The 10 Spot Education and Event Center
201 E. Commerce, #205
Jacksonville, TX
903-541-0013
Bring your instrument and come jam along with our music friends.
Rotating schedule of hosts including Sonny Powers, Jodi Westendorf, Wayne Yeargain and Eddy Chastain. Coffee, drinks and some snacks available.
$2 admission
Singles Group
Looking for a fun group of singles to spend time with? Look no further. Come to Lone Pine Baptist Church, 299 N. US 287 in Palestine. Our singles meet 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday for Bible Study with Billy Webb. We will be hosting a lot of fun activities throughout the year and will keep you posted. For more information call Anneita Piediscalzi at 409-313-0409
Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Anderson County Young Republican Club
Get involved! A new Anderson County Young Republican Club has been formed to get a younger generation more involved in what’s going on in our country and country. For more information email andersoncountyyrs@gmail.com.
