In a fundraising effort for its service projects, the Palestine Lions Club recently completed a gun raffle that raised over $4,000.
The raffle was also a tribute to the father of lion Eddie Hueske who donated a Winchester Model 70 deer rifle to the effort. Hueske’s father, Edward Hueske, was a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient as well as a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge with General George S. Patton’s and the U.S. Army. Edward Hueske purchased the rifle before his death a few years ago.
Lawrence Chaffin of Elkhart won the gun.
The Lions Club is committed to the community through a number of local service projects including vision screenings. The group meets at noon on Thursdays at the Queen St. Grill and is always seeking new members
