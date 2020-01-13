A two-car accident Saturday claimed the life of one local resident, and sent two more to the hospital.
Just before 8:30 p.m., a Chevrolet Impala driven by William Tinney of Palestine suddenly left the roadway in the 1500 block of Court Drive.
Witnesses said Tinney, 80, overcorrected, veering into the opposite lane, where it struck a Chevrolet Silverado pickup-truck head-on.
Tinney was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center and, from there, by helicopter to Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler. He was pronounced dead early Sunday morning.
The occupants of the truck, Matthew Teems, 35, and Cassidy Teems, 26, both of Palestine, were transported to PRMC, where they were treated and released.
Palestine Police interim Chief Mark Harcrow told the Herald-Press Monday residents often complain about the road conditions in the area of the crash. The road, he said, is maintained by the state, not the city.
The crash is under investigation.
