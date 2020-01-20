Since January 2017, Texans have made an annual sojourn to the Capitol building in Austin to rally for women's rights.
On Saturday, 100 years after U.S. women won the right to vote, thousands of people rallied again in Austin, including a least five women from Anderson County. Similar Texas rallies took place in Fort Worth, Dallas, and San Antonio, along with a national rally in Washington, D.C.
Participants rallied around a range of women's issues, including wage-inequality, under-representation in government, and economic difficulties common to older women.
Texas Democratic Women member Sharon Davis, of Palestine, who attended the Austin rally, said the group's agenda would benefit all Americans.
“We marched because we're celebrating 100 years of women's suffrage,” Davis told the Herald-Press. “We don't want to go in reverse; we want to remind people we have a ways to go yet.”
The rally is organized by Women's March ATX, an independent, grassroots non-profit that advocates for women's economic, social, and political rights.
This year's rally had even more significance, marking the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Davis said the rally is much more than political ideology.
“Our lives are political,” she said. “But, women are under-represented in government, and are paid less for the same work. There are also fewer female CEO's worldwide.
“We marched for all of that. We marched for the future of our daughters.”
