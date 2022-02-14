“It's that second time you hear your love song sung;
It makes you think perhaps that love, like youth, is wasted on the young.”
So sings Frank Sinatra in the song "Love is Lovelier the Second Time Around." Couple Charles and Joyce Barnes, perhaps Palestine's oldest couple at 94 and 98 years old, seem to agree.
The Barnes are a part of the Silent Generation, those born between the years 1928 and 1945. The Silent Generation's children, the Baby Boomers, are known as the living generation with the highest divorce rate. Millennials, those born between the years 1981 and 1996, are known for having the lowest marriage rate. The trend in love relationships hasn't been traveling in the most positive direction in successive generations. What tokens of wisdom do these two lovebirds have to share?
Charles and Joyce were set up by a mutual friend in Borger, Texas, in 1971 when they were in their 40s after both having had prior marriages. Joyce's husband had passed away. Charles was divorced and hadn't been married for nearly 10 years.
When asked what attracted Charles to Joyce, Joyce joked, "I was married to a fisherman that died. And I had two liners and a cookstove. And Charles was a fisherman. I always tease him that's the reason he married me."
Charles said when his friends asked him why he was getting married, he remarked, "Well, I don't have a gasoline lantern and she's got one."
Joyce and Charles like their fishing humor.
Joyce said she liked how she and Charles shared things in common, like both having gone through hard times in the past.
Interestingly, Joyce and Charles do lend a little bit of truth to the saying opposites attract. Joyce is a self-proclaimed introvert, but Charles is a talker.
Charles warned that it wasn't always lovey dovey, especially in the beginning.
"We just seemed to hit it off, for a little bit. But then we didn't hit it off," Charles said. "Then two years later, we got back together. We kind of got crossways about something."
When there are disagreements, Charles says it's best to ignore each other for a little while and then eventually apologize. Joyce says just go to sleep and the next morning things will look better.
The secret to their lasting marriage despite a bump in the start: "To stay married. Don't even talk about separating," Charles said. "It takes both of you to make a marriage. If either one of you don't, then it won't last."
When commenting on potential reasons for changes in relationship trends between their generation and more modern ones, Joyce reflected on how much simpler things were.
"It was hard times,” she said. “You didn't have all these fancy clothes. You didn't have fancy furniture. The young ones, they're working and letting somebody else raise their kids. They're just in a hard run."
"Now it takes both husband and wife to make a living,” Charles said. “You both have to work. When I was growing up, women didn't work. Men did the work."
The couple have been married for 50 years now and built a life together traveling in Texas to different campsites and enjoying their home with gardening, construction projects and watching football. They recently moved to Windermere in Palestine to be closer to family.
To this day, they still give each other a kiss before bedtime.
"And we say I love you," Joyce said.
