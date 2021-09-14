LUFKIN –On MondayRegions Bank announced Hilary Haglund Walker, a vice president and trust advisor with the bank’s private wealth management group, has been promoted to serve as market executive for the bank in Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Palestine.
Walker, a Lufkin native, joined Regions in 2014 following a nearly decade-long legal career. Her experience includes serving at the Haglund Law Firm, PC in Lufkin; Schwartz, Junell, Greenberg & Oathout, LLP in Houston; and the Texas Court of Appeals’ First District.
As Regions’ local market executive, Walker will continue to provide trust advisory services, which include supporting clients with detailed and strategic investment needs. The addition of the market executive’s role establishes Walker in a new leadership position guiding the collaboration of Regions’ local teams across each of the bank’s business groups – including wealth management, Regions’ local branch teams, and the commercial banking group that serves area businesses. Specifically, Walker will oversee the local delivery of Regions360, which is the bank’s comprehensive approach to meeting customer needs. Through Regions360, bankers get to know the unique goals of clients and collaborate with colleagues across departments to deliver holistic solutions designed to meet customers’ needs today – and well into the future.
“Over the past several years, Regions Bank has made significant investments in Texas to reach more people and businesses with competitive, innovative financial solutions. Hilary’s hometown connection and local experience make her the ideal leader to help us build on our growth and deepen our relationships with clients in East Texas,” said John Turner, president and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “This is where Hilary has built life-long relationships and positively contributed to the community through nonprofit service. We are excited to write a successful new chapter in East Texas with Hilary leading the collaboration of our local teams and building on our community engagement.”
Regions’ community engagement strategy is focused on building more inclusive prosperity across communities served by the bank. As market executive, Walker will have a leading role in identifying opportunities for the bank to advance its key priorities of creating greater financial wellness, advancing education and workforce readiness and supporting both economic and community development.
“We have a simple mission at Regions Bank, and that is to make life better for the people and communities we serve,” Walker said. “It was that mission that attracted me to the bank more than seven years ago. And our mission continues to make me proud to work for this company today. At Regions Bank, we have the size and scale to deliver a complete range of services to people and businesses alike – plus the local commitment to truly customize the ways we serve our communities.”
Prior to her legal and banking experience, Walker served as a direct scheduler and staff assistant to U.S. Congressman Lloyd Doggett in Austin and Washington, D.C. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Texas in Austin and obtained a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law in Houston.
Walker has been a member of the Angelina College Board of Trustees since 2018, currently serving as president. She also serves as board president of United Way of Angelina County and chaired the organization’s 2020 annual campaign. Walker has been a Rotary Club of Lufkin member since 2009. She also serves as a board member with the city of Lufkin’s Firemen’s Relief & Retirement Fund and for the Museum of East Texas.
Walker is a Junior League of Lufkin member, serving as president from 2018-2019. She founded the Young Professional Network of Lufkin/Angelina County and served as its chair for three years. Walker has also held leadership roles with the American Cancer Society Pineywoods Cattle Baron’s Gala. She has been a member of the Angelina County Bar Association since 2009.
“I moved back to Lufkin after law school because I wanted to give back to the community that gave so much to me growing up,” Walker said. “East Texas is full of the kindest, most generous and hard-working people you’ll ever know. Working alongside friends and neighbors in nonprofit leadership and education for the past several years has shown me that East Texans and Regions Bank are a perfect match. I am truly honored to serve in this new role because it allows me to be an advocate for both.”
