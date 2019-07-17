The Grumbles family hopes the community will help make Luke's 12th birthday memorable by making a difference.
To honor the late Luke Grumbles, family and friends are celebrating his birthday with a “Be The Match” drive and Carter Blood drive Wednesday, July 31, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Southside Baptist Church.
“Luke would have had much less time with us if it weren’t for people giving blood and being apart of Be the Match registry,” said his mother Cherie Grumbles. “Event hough Luke is not here with us today, we would like his story, his giving spirit, and his legacy to live on. You could save a life. Please make Luke’s birthday special and join us on July 31.”
There will be bounce houses provided by Milestone Celebration; Peace of Ice will provide snow cones. There will also be hot dogs and drinks.
Luke Grumbles, 10, the son of Dwayne and Cherie Grumbles, died May 24, 2018, at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.
A a fourth-grade student at Neches Independent School District, Luke was diagnosed in September with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Between September and January, he received four intense rounds of chemo; in January, he underwent a bone marrow transplant.
Running a fever in February, Luke returned to the hospital, where medical personnel discovered his cancer had returned. By April, medical personnel informed the family further treatments could not heal Luke, but only prolong his life by months.
Throughout his battle with cancer, Luke was a champion for helping other children fighting cancer.
Luke would like the idea of giving back by getting people to join the marrow registry and donate blood.
Statistically, summer is a slow time for blood donations – but not for the need. Carter Blood reports that, every 90 seconds, someone needs blood.
Marrow transplants can save lives fighting more than 70 diseases. Seventy percent of patients do not have a matching donor in their family; therefore, they depend on “Be The Match” to find an unrelated donor and receive the transplant they need.
Those wanting to participate may show up, or make and appointment.
It has been a year since Luke Grumbles passed. Through the LukeStrong events, however, his legacy of helping others lives on.
