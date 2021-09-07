The streets and sidewalks of downtown Palestine are getting a little tender, loving care through a project of Palestine Main Street.
“Palestine Main Street works each year to generate revenue outside of the general fund to be able to work on special projects that will impact the overall look of the historic Main Street District,” said Mary Raum, tourism marketing manager for Palestine. “In recent years, projects have included repainting all of the historic lampposts and funding holiday bows to help dress up downtown during the holiday season.
“This year, we have two projects underway, including rewiring the lampposts so that they can be better utilized for festivals and events and a curb and sidewalk project which includes cleaning all of the curbs and sidewalks in preparation for the repainting of the curbs and restriping of the parking spaces in the heart of downtown.”
Interim Palestine Economic Development director Greg Laudadio is very excited about all plans to make the downtown area look fresh and what that means for Palestine.
“This downtown beautification project has been needed for a very long time,” Laudadio said. “The work being done will be highly visible and beneficial to business owners and visitors. It is definitely a step in the right direction.”
This is a Main Street Project and is strictly for the curbs and sidewalks on Oak, Main, Crawford, Sycamore, Magnolia, John and Queen streets.
“This is just the beginning,” said Linda Dickens, owner of a business on Oak St. and member of many civic organizations. “There are several projects in the works to make our downtown sparkle and shine just in time for the Hot Pepper Festival.”
Dickens noted that she is heading up a project for Palestine Rotary to repaint the downtown trash receptacles black.
For the sidewalk and curb cleanup, Palestine Main Street has contracted with Total Exterior Clean mobile, owned by Chase Calloway.
“We are excited to be able to be a part of this project and help make our downtown look better,” Calloway said.
Calloway opened Total Exterior Clean in January 2020. He just got the business off the ground when COVID-19 shut the economy down.
Calloway is using a soft wash technique for this project. A soft wash incorporates special low-pressure washing combined with a biodegradable chemical to remove biological elements that include mold, algae, pollen, dirt, moss and other stains without damaging surfaces. Not only does the soft washing method clean surfaces, safely and thoroughly, it also maintains paint and masonry longer.
“We are going above and beyond for this project,” Calloway said. “I don’t think these sidewalks have ever been cleaned. So, we are putting down a special pre-treatment to kill any organic growth and then, if we need to, we are putting a post-treatment down to kill any additional growth.”
Calloway is certified in plant and property protection, power washing, soft washing and roof cleaning from Doug Rucker’s School in Houston. His services include gas station clean-up, restaurant entrance cleaning, parking lots, dumpster pads for commercial properties, soft wash roof cleaning, house washing, gutter services, concrete cleaning, decks and fencing, pressure washing and pool decks for residential customers.
This is not the first time the company has cleaned city property. In 2020, Calloway, and his operations manager Caleb Washburn, wanted to do their part to help during the pandemic. They decided to donate their time and equipment to clean all the parks in Palestine.
Calloway hopes to complete the sidewalk and curb cleaning by the end of the week.
Total Exterior also has the contract to paint the curbs, handicap parking and do the restriping for the streets being cleaned. However, according to Raum, restriping and painting the downtown streets may not happen until January based on paint availability.
