Dr. David Creech, professor emeritus of agriculture from Stephen F. Austin University, will present “Growing Azaleas in East Texas” next Tuesday at Palestine High School.
The Anderson County Master Gardeners are sponsoring the talk by the internationally acclaimed authority on azaleas.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. in the main auditorium of PHS.
Creech has won a lifetime achievement award from the Native Plant Society of Texas as well as from the Texas Nursery and Landscape Association. He was also given a distinguished achievement award from the International Plant Propagator’s Society.
