Mayor Dana Goolsby is encouraging Palestine residents to get involved in their community.
“If you’ve ever considered serving on a city board, now would be a great time to put in an application,” Goolsby said. “Serving on a board is a great way to advocate for something you are passionate about, but it also gives people the opportunity to grow as leaders and gain new skills. Board service gives people the opportunity to shape their city government and collaborate with others in the best interest of the community.”
If you’re not sure about serving on a board, but you would like to get involved in the community, Goolsy extends an invitation to reach out to her.
“There are so many ways to serve your community and volunteer your time and talents,” she said.
City boards include Airport Advisory Board, Building & Standards Commission, Civic Service Commission, Economic Development Corporation, Financial Oversight Advisory Committee, Historic Landmarks Commission, Library Board, Main Street Advisory Board, Parks Advisory Board, Planning & Zoning Commission, Real Estate Board, Tourism Advisory Board, Zoning Board of Adjustments & Appeals and Charter Review.
Goolsby noted that being on these boards is a commitment of your time and dedication.
“If you are committed to sharing your time and talents to help make Palestine a better place, and if you are willing to be an enthusiastic advocate, please put in a board application,” she said. “We may not have board openings at this time, but we may in the future. It would be great to have applications on file.”
Goolsby added that direct service projects are also a great way to serve your community.
“I am working to get a list of organizations who need volunteers,” she said. “People want to get involved, but they aren’t always sure where to start. I just want to help connect people to those opportunities.”
