Mayor Steve Presley announced Monday he's planning a Facebook live event Tuesday at 6 p.m. to inform the public about COVID-19. Texas has at least 50 confirmed cases of the pandemic virus, and experts say they expect Palestine to report a case soon.
“There's no need for panic,” Presley told the Herald-Press. “Our residents need good information about COVID-19 to protect themselves from the virus, as well as unwarranted fear or hysteria.”
Presley said he's still working out the format for the Facebook live event, which could include a doctor, other elected officials, and questions from residents.
The mayor's remarks came as large retail-grocery stores cut hours due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Over the weekend, Walmart announced reduced hours, effective last Sunday, at locations nationwide.
The Palestine Walmart, normally open 24 hours a day, will now open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., until further notice. The company said it modified hours to restock and clean stores to “provide a better shopping experience.”
“These are unprecedented times,” Palestine Walmart Manager Adam Harding said. “I've never seen anything like this.”
Walmart is working with suppliers to restock key items shoppers have bought in bulk, such as water, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer.
“We appreciate our customers and want to thank them for their understanding as we get through this difficult time,” Harding said. “We have a lot of drivers on the road, and we appreciate them as well. Without them, we wouldn’t have the inventory we do to serve the community.”
Walmart also encourages employees to stay home if they are sick. “Our primary focus is the safety of our customers and associates,” Harding said.
Walmart has started to limit the purchases of certain items, including toilet paper and water.
Brookshire’s in Palestine, normally open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., also has reduced hours to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and limiting certain purchase amounts.
As of Monday, Kroger’s in Palestine had not changed its hours or limited purchase amounts.
