The Dogwood Art Council’s Art Walk is happening this weekend.
Art lovers and visitors can enjoy visiting local shops, walking downtown and taking in sculptures, paintings and other diverse art mediums. Various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford St. will offer opportunities to meet the artists from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Dogwood Art Council is a non-profit organization with a goal to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing arts.
The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Concert Series, which coincides with the Palestine Art Walk, will feature Carson Jeffrey. The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hambone’s Cajun Grill in Old Town Palestine.
This is the final installment of the summer Art Walk and Summer Concert Series, but the Dogwood Art Council plans to make the Art Walk a monthly event. There is not one planned for September, but they are set to resume in October.
A t-shirt supporting the Dogwood Art Council is available at The Co-Ed Shop.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, log onto their Facebook page: m.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
